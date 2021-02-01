Jersey Jerry and Matt James Played Golf Together — But Are They Good Friends?

Gerard Gilfone (aka "Jersey Jerry" and "The Don") came under widespread scrutiny after a video of him body-shaming The Bachelor contestant Victoria Larson while playing a round of golf with Matt James, Tyler Cameron, and a few others in Jupiter, Fla., went viral.

"Now, how was Victoria's body? 'Cause when I look at her, it doesn't look very nice … and you've been making out with this woman," he told Matt, partly to distract him.

But how well does Jerry know Matt? Are they close friends?