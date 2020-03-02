Tyler Cameron's Mom Has Tragically Died: Here's Everything We Know About Andrea Cameron

Tyler Cameron, the runner-up from Season 15 of The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown, has lost his mother, Andrea Cameron. According to multiple sources, the TV personality's mom suddenly died on Sunday, March 1, but the cause of her death has not yet been revealed to the public.

Her passing has come as a complete shock to many considering she was seemingly in good health before all of this. Tyler first hinted that something was wrong when he canceled his highly-anticipated and promoted Good Morning America appearance on Friday, Feb. 28.