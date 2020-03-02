We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
How Is Tyler Cameron's Dad? An Update on His Illness

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and his family have been hit with multiple tragedies lately. Before coming on the show, his dad got really sick, and his mother, Andrea Cameron, passed away unexpectedly on March 1.

Fans are now concerned more for his father's health, as they're looking for updates on his illness.

He almost didn't go on 'The Bachelorette' to take care of his dad.

Tyler has been open about his dad's health struggles since his time on The Bachelorette, specifically while on his hometown date with Hannah Brown. After filming was over, Tyler admitted that he almost decided not to come on the show because he was worried about his dad.

"I almost stepped away," he said. "I really didn’t even want to come, but then like my pops kind of started recovering, had a successful surgery, every day I'm with him, doing everything I can to make him better."