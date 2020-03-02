How Is Tyler Cameron's Dad? An Update on His Illness

Tyler has been open about his dad's health struggles since his time on The Bachelorette, specifically while on his hometown date with Hannah Brown. After filming was over, Tyler admitted that he almost decided not to come on the show because he was worried about his dad.

"I almost stepped away," he said. "I really didn’t even want to come, but then like my pops kind of started recovering, had a successful surgery, every day I'm with him, doing everything I can to make him better."