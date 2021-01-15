People Are Wondering Why Brooke Burns Didn't Return to 'The Chase' Revival on ABC

Back in July 2020, it was announced that The Chase , which originally ran on GSN from 2013 to 2015, was getting the revival treatment. This time around, it would air on ABC. But it wasn't announced who'd be the host for the U.S. spin-off (The Chase is originally a British game show) until November, when we learned it would be Sara Haines, who comes from The View.

Fans who watched The Chase when it was on GSN wondered why the show's original host, Brooke Burns, wasn't returning. After all, she was nominated for an Emmy for her work as a game show host on The Chase. Why wouldn't she come back?

Why did Brooke Burns leave 'The Chase'?

Brooke Burns left The Chase seemingly only because the show ended in 2015. Brooke has never spoken about why she wasn't returning to ABC's The Chase, but it's likely because the actress and longtime game show host has a lot on her plate. According to IMDb, she already hosts Master Minds (also on GSN) and Home & Family. She also plays Maggie on The Gourmet Detective. Many people have also been rooting for her to be the one who replaces Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!.

Fox News asked Brooke if she'd ever consider taking the place of the iconic Jeopardy! host (who tragically passed away November 2020 after a long battle with cancer), and she replied, "Of course, I love hosting trivia, so that would be an honor. I know they were looking at a couple of guest posts and my dear friend, Mr. Ken Jennings, I think is first in line for that. But if they want a female to come on and test it out once in a while, I think that would be quite an honor."

Source: GSN

And it doesn't seem like Brooke is leaving the hosting world any time soon. She told Fox News that it works well with her schedule, since she's a parent and wants to spend as much time with her family as possible, and hosting shows allows her that flexibility. "Well, I think once I started having children, the hosting format just worked so well with my life. I loved being at home with my kids as much as I could, and then working hard in a short and fast amount of time. And hosting really does that," Brooke said.

Brooke also had only positive things to say about her time on The Chase, admitting it was intimidating at first. "[The Chase] was a little daunting at first, to be honest. Just because you're around very smart people all the time and they know so many things. They have so many degrees. So you’re often just feeling like, 'Oh wow, OK. I know nothing,'" she said.

Source: Hallmark Channel

The former host of The Chase added, "But at the same time, I just fell in love with it because everyone was just so just wonderful to work with, and you really do learn a lot being around them. And GSN has been wonderful with me after The Chase. It was surprising, to be honest. It was definitely something out of left field. I didn’t grow up thinking, 'I'm going to be hosting trivia game shows.' But I love it."