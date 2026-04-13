‘DTF: St. Louis’ Ending Explained — Why Floyd Killed Himself in the Finale "Floyd had more pain in him than anybody knew." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 13 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: HBO

The Season 1 finale of the HBO series DTF: St. Louis, which aired on April 12, 2026, delivered a shocking ending that left some fans disturbed and others feeling sympathetic toward the character.

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In the finale, Floyd (David Harbour) takes his own life, a tragic moment that stems from a number of factors, though not all of them are entirely clear to viewers. Here’s a breakdown of the reasons that pushed Floyd to make that decision.

Why did Floyd kill himself in 'DTF: St. Louis'?

Source: HBO

Floyd dies by suicide in the DTF: St. Louis finale because he hits a breaking point and feels it’s his only way out. He faces hardships in his marriage and multiple moments of rejection, and perhaps the final straw is the last image Richard has of him. Let’s rewind a bit so it all makes sense, starting with Floyd’s marriage.

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It would seem it has reached a point of no return, or at least that’s how Floyd sees it, and it’s partially tied to his struggle with Peyronie’s disease. Viewers come to learn that he acquired this condition because of Richard’s actions, when Richard hit him in the groin with a tennis racket, it caused irreparable damage.

Source: HBO

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But Floyd never fully turns it into a blame game, and it almost seems like he feels he deserved it because Richard was just trying to protect his mom. But the condition takes a toll on him, and it becomes clear he believes his marriage is beyond saving and that he has nothing left to contribute to the relationship. That’s strike one.

Then there’s the DTF app, a hookup app used for married, middle-aged individuals to meet and connect with others, which also has a negative impact on his self-esteem. Kevin rejecting him and not wanting to be with him or even hang out with him is an especially hard pill for Floyd to swallow. That, plus him being confused about his sexuality only muddled things even more.

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What adds on to this is when Clark (Jason Bateman) tries to make Floyd feel better by helping with his condition but then reveals he isn’t actually sexually attracted to him. That’s yet another blow to Floyd’s ego. The final straw comes when Richard believes his stepdad is cheating on his mom and feels betrayed. So, he goes to the poolhouse only to see Clark and Floyd sharing a weird moment together (dancing in their underwear), though he doesn’t have the full context.

Source: HBO

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After Clark leaves, Floyd realizes Richard has seen him, and that’s when he decides to consume a drink containing a legal dose of medication, but not before telling Richard “I love you” using sign language.

Source: HBO

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Why did Carol help police discover Floyd died by suicide?

Rather than try to collect on Floyd’s life insurance policy, Carol chooses to help police determine that Floyd’s death was a suicide so she “isn’t due any money now,” as showrunner Steve Conrad told TV Insider.

He added, “She’s going to continue with the struggle of her life the next day. She will have lost Floyd and gained nothing, and she would rather that Richard knows that Floyd was saying ‘I love you’ before he’d killed himself than for the police to think that Floyd was killed.”