Here's Why Geno Smith Got Punched by a Teammate During Jets Training Camp The Geno Smith punch started with a $600 dispute and ended with surgery, suspension and a career detour. By Darrell Marrow Published March 12 2026, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@geno

Despite the messy chapters in his career, Geno Smith has pulled off an impressive comeback. Fans still ask why he got punched, and the answer traces back to a 2015 locker room altercation with former New York Jets linebacker IK Enemkpali.

Article continues below advertisement

Geno first made his name at West Virginia, where he put up huge numbers and became one of college football’s most popular passers. The Jets selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His career later took off in Seattle, where he rebuilt his reputation and had a huge NFL comeback story. But one locker-room moment from early in his football days still follows him today. Fans are curious about the punching incident, which Geno can't seem to escape.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Geno Smith get punched?

The infamous incident happened in August 2015. IK confronted Geno over $600 tied to a plane ticket. According to ESPN, the money is related to IK’s youth football camp. Geno had planned to attend but did not make the trip, and the disagreement over repayment escalated. During the confrontation, IK punched Geno in the jaw and broke it. Geno required surgery and missed several weeks.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles did not hold back when discussing the situation. "There was an altercation in the locker room," coach Todd Bowles said. "It had nothing to do with football. It was something very childish. He got cold-cocked, sucker-punched, whatever you want to call it. ... You can't tolerate that. When you have a team and a bunch of side issues, you can't tolerate that."

Article continues below advertisement

The Jets drafted IK in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech. The team released him immediately after the incident. He later spent a short stint with the Buffalo Bills. While Geno recovered, Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped in as the Jets’ starter and helped the team finish the 2015 season with a 10–6 record.

Article continues below advertisement

Geno Smith has had a storied career.

Geno’s journey has taken several turns since the incident. After stops with the Giants and Chargers, he rebuilt his reputation in Seattle. After leaving the Jets, Geno spent time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before landing with the Seattle Seahawks. That move changed everything.

In 2022, Geno delivered the best season of his career. He threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 100.9 passer rating, per the NFL. His 69.8 percent completion rate led the NFL and earned him a Pro Bowl selection and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.