Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL NFL Rookie Jordan Travis Was Drafted by the Jets, but He May Not Play in the 2024 Season Sports are a dangerous game literally. Footballer Jordan Travis was drafted in 2024, but an injury placed him on the IL. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 3 2024, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For many rookies, Sept. 5, 2024, is going to be a day to remember. However, for quarterback Jordan Travis, that may not be the case. After getting drafted by the New York Jets for the start of his NFL career in April 2024, the world had high hopes for Jordan. However, in August 2024, it was confirmed that Jordan remains on the NFL’s injured list.

Article continues below advertisement

While the injured list is still a better place to be than not getting drafted at all, it’s not exactly ideal for an up-and-coming player like Jordan. After his five-year career at Florida State University as one of their best all-time quarterbacks, Jordan’s long-term NFL career is in jeopardy. So what happened to Jordan Travis?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jets player Jordan Travis is on the injured list. What happened to him?

On Nov. 18, 2023, the FSU Seminoles were playing North Alabama on senior night and were down 13-0. So, Jordan decided to be the hero as he jetted off on a 17-yard run. When Shaun Myers tackled Jordan with an awkward “hip-drop” tackle, Jordan “fractured and dislocated his left ankle,” according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

When the Seminoles were excluded from the College Football Playoff, Jordan himself wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Devastated. Heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!”

Article continues below advertisement

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

NFL.com reported in April 2024, “Sources familiar with Travis's injury say he suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle that also stretched some ligaments. He underwent surgery 10 days later to stabilize his fibula and tibia and repair his deltoid ligament. The procedure was performed by noted orthopedist Dr. Robert Anderson, who expects him to be cleared for training camp. He already has resumed running and throwing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Travis isn’t expected to play in the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Although doctors first predicted he would be “cleared for training camp,” sources revealed otherwise. Zack Rosenblatt wrote on X on July 25, “[Head coach of the Jets] Robert Saleh said Jordan Travis is ‘going to take a little longer than we were hoping’ in his rehab which is why they signed another QB today.” On Aug. 27, a further update from Antwan V. Staley added, “Robert Saleh says Jets QB Jordan Travis will remain on the injured list as his rehab will take longer than expected.”