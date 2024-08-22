Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Steve McNair Is Considered an NFL Legend — Did He Ever Win a Super Bowl? McNair was killed by his mistress, Jenni Kazemi, in July 2009. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 22 2024, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 4, 2009, the NFL lost one of its most celebrated players, Steve McNair. McNair was best known as the star quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

McNair retired from football in April 2008, a little over a year before he died. His career earned him multiple accolades, but did he win a Super Bowl?



Did Steve McNair win a Super Bowl?

While McNair is known for his contributions to the NFL, he never won a Super Bowl. However, he came extremely close to securing a win for his team during his first and only time at the highly anticipated event.

In 2000, McNair led the Titans as they played against the St. Louis Rams and gave one of the most memorable performances of his career. Unfortunately, the win went to the Rams after McNair's teammate, Kevin Dyson, failed to break McNair's pass to the goal line after he was tackled by Rams LB Mike Jones one yard shy of the end zone as time expired.

🔵Titans Flashback Friday!🔵



1/30/2000: The Titans play in Super Bowl XXXIV... We all know how the game ended, but the Titans wouldn’t have had a shot to win at the end if not for the play prior... An AMAZING escape AND throw by the one and only Steve McNair. pic.twitter.com/g5FqNZNtzp — Titan Up Talk Podcast (@TitanUpTalkPod) February 12, 2021

McNair's teams never returned to the Super Bowl during his lifetime. He went on to play eight more seasons with the NFL, including his final playoff performance with the Baltimore Ravens in 2006. After his 2008 retirement, McNair worked on other business ventures and split his time between Nashville and McNair Farms, based in his Mississippi hometown. The MVP also reopened a Nashville restaurant, Gridiron9, to help students have affordable meals. He also made other philanthropic efforts.