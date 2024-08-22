Steve McNair Is Considered an NFL Legend — Did He Ever Win a Super Bowl?
McNair was killed by his mistress, Jenni Kazemi, in July 2009.
On July 4, 2009, the NFL lost one of its most celebrated players, Steve McNair. McNair was best known as the star quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.
McNair retired from football in April 2008, a little over a year before he died. His career earned him multiple accolades, but did he win a Super Bowl?
Did Steve McNair win a Super Bowl?
While McNair is known for his contributions to the NFL, he never won a Super Bowl. However, he came extremely close to securing a win for his team during his first and only time at the highly anticipated event.
In 2000, McNair led the Titans as they played against the St. Louis Rams and gave one of the most memorable performances of his career. Unfortunately, the win went to the Rams after McNair's teammate, Kevin Dyson, failed to break McNair's pass to the goal line after he was tackled by Rams LB Mike Jones one yard shy of the end zone as time expired.
McNair's teams never returned to the Super Bowl during his lifetime. He went on to play eight more seasons with the NFL, including his final playoff performance with the Baltimore Ravens in 2006. After his 2008 retirement, McNair worked on other business ventures and split his time between Nashville and McNair Farms, based in his Mississippi hometown. The MVP also reopened a Nashville restaurant, Gridiron9, to help students have affordable meals. He also made other philanthropic efforts.
Sadly, McNair's work was cut short when he was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on July 4, 2009. The body of his mistress, Sahel "Jenni" Kazemi, was found beside him. Police ruled Jenni killed McNair and then turned the gun on herself in a murder-suicide. The College Football Hall of Famer left behind his wife, Mechelle, and four kids.