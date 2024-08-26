Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland to Be out for Several Weeks Following Concerning Health Update The record-setting corner back is benched for up to two months. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 26 2024, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@daron_bland

The star was on the rise for DaRon Bland. After a successful run in college football, the relatively new player was selected in the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he's made a name for himself as the team's cornerback. In 2023, he broke multiple NFL records including most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and tying with longtime NFL star Ken Houston for most defensive touchdowns in a single season. He's also earned numerous other accolades throughout 2023.

He was projected to keep riding that momentum into 2024. The Dallas Cowboys began training for the new football season on July 24, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. About a month into training, however, the up-and-coming cornerback sustained a foot injury. In the days that followed, the injury only seems to be getting worse and will require medical attention that could severely impact the Cowboys' performance for the 2024 NFL season. Here's the latest update on DaRon Bland's injury and when he'll return to the field.

DaRon Bland will be out for several weeks following his injury.

Toward the end of the Dallas Cowboys football boot camp in late August 2024, DaRon began complaining about discomfort in his foot. He was taken out of training in order to have it examined, and as it turns out, it became much more severe over the weekend. On Aug. 24, 2024, the Dallas Cowboys issued a statement revealing the full extent of DaRon's injury.

Reportedly, DaRon suffered a stress fracture in his foot, a bone injury that can become exacerbated during high-intensity activity like football. Unfortunately, the fracture seems to be so severe that it will require surgery in the near future. Between that and post-op recovery, he is expected to be out of commission anywhere between six and eight weeks. His absence will no doubt deal a significant blow to the Cowboys, especially at the tail end of the off-season.

Football season is currently scheduled to commence on Sept. 5, 2024. The Dallas Cowboys are already scheduled to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8. DaRon will be absent for at least the first two months of the season, leaving the Cowboys to fend for themselves without the support of their latest star. As far as his replacement goes, the Cowboys have eyed several candidates and seem to have settled on one.

All eyes are currently on Caelen Carson, a fifth-round rookie pick who reportedly performed well enough during training that he'll serve as DaRon's replacement. In a statement, Caelen sympathized hard with DaRon's current struggle and fully appreciates the responsibility now on his shoulders.