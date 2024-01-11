Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports The Inside Scoop on Guenther Steiner's Departure From the Haas F1 Team In January 2024, motorsport engineer Guenther Steiner left his position as team principal of the Haas F1 Team. Here's everything we know so far. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 11 2024, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The sports world is currently in shambles! Three legendary football coaches — Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, and Nick Saban — are bidding farewell to their long-time teams; meanwhile, Italian-American motorsport engineer Guenther Steiner is throwing in the towel as the team principal at the Haas Formula One team.

This unexpected twist comes after Guenther played a pivotal role in bringing the Haas team into the Formula 1 scene in 2016. So, what happened? Buckle up, sports fans, because we're about to drift into the world of rumors to uncover why Steiner decided to take a sudden U-turn away from the Haas F1 team.



Why did Guenther Steiner leave the Haas F1 Team?

On Jan. 10, 2024, the Haas F1 team announced that Guenther Steiner had left his position as team principal. His jaw-dropping departure, occurring six weeks before the start of the 2024 F1 season, resulted from a mutual decision with team owner Gene Haas not to renew his contract.

The burning question then arises: Why did Guenther leave? According to Gene Haas, "It came down to performance." Speaking to F1 correspondent and presenter Lawrence Barretto, Haas explained, "Here we are in our eighth year, over 160 races — we have never had a podium. The last couple of years, we've been 10th or ninth."

Gene clarified he wasn't blaming Guenther, but it felt like the right time for a change. He stated, "I'm not sitting here saying it's Guenther's fault, or anything like that, but it just seems like this was an appropriate time to make a change and try a different direction because it doesn't seem like continuing with what we had is really going to work."

"It is, I like Guenther, he's a really nice person, a really good personality," Gene expressed. "We had a tough end to the year. I don't understand that, I really don't. Those are good questions to ask Guenther, what went wrong. At the end of the day, it's about performance. I have no interest in being 10th anymore."

Wait, was Guenther Steiner fired?

Despite speculations, it appears Guenther was not fired — his contract, which had expired, simply wasn't renewed. Taking the reins from Guenther is Ayao Komatsu, stepping up from his position as director of engineering. This move is a strategic shift for Haas, aiming for a more technically-oriented team principal to address their recent performance struggles, culminating in a disappointing last-place finish in the 2023 championship.

Source: Getty Images Ayao Komatsu will take over as team principal of the Haas F1 Team.

"Moving forward as an organization, it was clear we need to improve our on-track performances," Gene Haas said in a press release. "In appointing Ayao Komatsu as Team Principal, we fundamentally have engineering at the heart of our management. I'm looking forward to working with Ayao and fundamentally ensuring that we maximize our potential."

Ayao Komatsu said, "I'm naturally very excited to have the opportunity to be Team Principal at Haas. Having been with the team since its track debut back in 2016, I'm obviously passionately invested in its success in Formula 1."