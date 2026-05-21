Coach Jason Kidd Is out with the Mavericks — Here's Why "He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family." By Ivy Griffith Published May 21 2026, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Chaz NBA

For the Dallas Mavericks, things are changing in a big way. In early May 2026, the NBA reports that the Mavericks hired Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri as the new team president and governor. Two weeks later, things changed again in the team's hierarchy.

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Coach Jason Kidd was abruptly let go, the legendary NBA player a casualty in the team's new plans moving forward. But why exactly was Kidd fired? Here's what we know about the shakeup at the top at the Mavericks, plus how much money Kidd has earned between the NBA as a player and as a coach.

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Why did Jason Kidd get fired?

He was once one of the most widely respected point guards in the NBA. More recently, he was the coach of the Dallas Mavericks. But now, Jason Kidd is a free agent after an abrupt departure from the Texas pro team. Speculation has run rampant about why the coach is being ousted, and here's what those involved have said.

Removing Kidd appears to be one of Ujiri's first big moves in his new role. In a statement announcing Kidd's departure, the Mavericks wrote, "Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals. We are thankful for Jason's leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team. In my short time here, I've developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family" (via CBS Sports).

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However, there hasn't been much more said than that. Fans speculate that Kidd's lack of ability to get the team to the playoffs has contributed, and he's not short of critics in the league. But for now, the real "why" remains elusive. CBS speculates that three likely replacements include Sean Sweeney, Kidd's longtime assistant coach; former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau; and 76ers coach Nick Nurse, who has worked with Ujiri in the past.

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Here's what we know about Jason Kidd's net worth.

But even though he's leaving the Mavericks, Kidd is pretty comfortable thanks to a combination of his time as a player and his time as a coach. Kidd was himself first drafted by the Mavericks in 1994, his first team in the NBA, and it seems fitting that he eventually returned to coach.

Between his time as one of the NBA's most celebrated point guards and his time as the head coach of the Mavericks, Kidd has wracked up an estimated net worth of around $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

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