Jason Kidd’s Kids Include a Son Most Fans Don’t Even Know Exists Did you know Jason Kidd has seven children from three different women? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 10 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Jason Kidd is a household name in the NBA — first as a legendary point guard, now as a head coach. But off the court, he’s a father of seven. That might come as a surprise to many fans, especially considering that most outlets — and even Wikipedia — list only six children. So, when people go searching for information on Jason Kidd’s kids, they’re likely getting an incomplete picture.

What’s even more surprising? The child most outlets seem to forget about is his firstborn. His namesake. Who is this mystery child? Keep reading as we take a closer look at Jason's family tree.

Jason Kidd’s kids span three relationships, with one son rarely mentioned.

Jason Kidd's family includes seven children across three different relationships. However, only six of his children are commonly recognized in press coverage and fan conversations. Most lists kick things off with his former marriage to Joumana.

Together, Jason and Joumana had three children: Trey Jason (T.J.) Kidd , born in 1998, who played basketball in high school and now organizes charity tournaments.

, born in 1998, who played basketball in high school and now organizes charity tournaments. Miah and Jazelle Kidd, twin daughters born in 2001. Jazelle studied psychology at Loyola Marymount University and is pursuing further education at Pepperdine. Miah maintains a low profile.

Following their divorce in 2007, Jason later married Porschla, a former model and television personality. Together, they also had three children: Chance Kidd , born in 2010, has shown an interest in baseball.

, born in 2010, has shown an interest in baseball. Noah Grace Kidd , born in 2012, has been celebrated by Jason on social media for her love of sports.

, born in 2012, has been celebrated by Jason on social media for her love of sports. Cooper Anne Kidd, born in 2017, is the youngest of the group. That makes six. But there’s one more.

Before he was ever married, Jason fathered a son named Jason Kidd Jr.

On Nov. 16, 1993, Jason and Alexandria Brown welcomed a baby boy into the world. According to The New York Post, Jason Jr. was very much a part of Jason’s life back in 2007. Jason paid child support for his son, and Alexandria praised him as a responsible father. Despite having an active Instagram with a decent following, Jason Jr. is rarely mentioned. In fact, he’s not even listed on his father’s Wikipedia page. Even though he is Jason's firstborn and shares his father's name, most fans don’t know he exists.

Jason Jr. doesn't appear to be estranged from his father.

While there’s no sign of any estrangement, and Jason Kidd Jr. maintains a presence on social media, it’s clear that his name and story haven’t been included in the typical “Jason Kidd family” coverage. It’s a striking omission, especially considering the attention paid to his other six kids — many of whom have been publicly featured or acknowledged by Jason himself via social media.

