Joey Logano Is Suddenly Bald and He Has a Good Reason for Completely Shaving His Head

"I gave my son the clippers and said, 'Have at it.'"

It's hard to say exactly when NASCAR fans first noticed that Joey Logano shaved his head, but once they did, they began asking why. Then, they began to worry if Joey shaving his head meant there was some underlying health issue that he hadn't been totally honest about with fans on and off social media.

At the end of 2025, fans could still see dark hair beneath Joey's hat on Instagram and during his appearances. So when he popped up in feeds with a totally bald head, it was a bit jarring. Luckily for those who are especially concerned, Joey has spoken about the why of it all, but it looks like the bald look is here to stay.

Why did Joey Logano shave his head bald?

In February 2026, when Joey attended a Daytona 500 Media Day event, he opened up about his bald look with reporters. He joked, per Motorsport, that his hair "don't grow no more." But don't worry, because he did go into more detail about why he made the decision to shave his head and keep it that way, at least for the foreseeable future.

"I have a, I don't know what to call it, an autoimmune thing, it's called alopecia," Joey shared. "I randomly get these spots, and then it eventually comes back. So, I had another flare-up, and I just decided 'screw it,' because this is easier." He added that he gave his son the clippers and had him shave his head for him. Now, it's much more manageable, especially if Joey gets another flare-up related to his diagnosis.

Joey also told reporters that, despite concern from fans and messages he received after he sported his new 'do (or, rather, his lack thereof), he's OK. He said he didn't realize what a big deal it would be for others to see him with his shaved head. Judging by his Instagram, though, the bald head is the look for him now.

Joey Logano was diagnosed with alopecia in 2019.

Although Joey didn't make the drastic move, at least where fans are concerned, to shave his head bald until 2026, he was diagnosed with alopecia in 2019. According to The New York Times, Joey became aware of patches of hair missing on the back of his head and knew something was wrong when the hair didn't grow back.

Joey was officially diagnosed with alopecia areata, which is an autoimmune disease that can cause sudden hair loss not only on the scalp, but also on the face and throughout the body where hair typically grows. According to the Cleveland Clinic, alopecia areata can be treated with anti-inflammatory medication and even platelet plasma treatments.