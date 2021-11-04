Why Did Kelly Frey Leave WTAE-TV Channel 4? Did She Exit on Her Own Terms?

When you think about it, the concept of news anchors leaving our favorite morning television station is jarring. We as human beings enjoy having news reporters wake us up in the morning. They present events, communicate accurate information, and wish us a safe and healthy day.

As avid news consumers, we love seeing a familiar face on the screen every morning. So, whenever an anchor abruptly departs the program, it can be a bit disconcerting. Is this how Pittsburgh residents are feeling after Kelly Frey's exit from her WTAE-TV role? Why did she leave?

Why did Kelly Frey leave WTAE?

Though it's only the beginning of the month, speculation circled that Kelly might not return to her Channel 4 anchor role and move on to another adventure, and, on Nov. 2, 2021, Kelly's two-decade-long career with WTAE-TV came to a surprising conclusion.

Effective immediately, one of the longest-tenured television news anchors will be off the air. “After consideration and discussion over her next contract, Kelly Frey is leaving WTAE Channel 4,” the television station stated. “Kelly has been an important part of our family and success over the last 21 years. We wish Kelly and her family all the best.”

For the past few weeks, viewers noticed the absence of anchor Kelly Frey, so it was only a matter of time before there would be an official statement regarding her departure. At this time, it remains unclear why Kelly is parting ways with WTAE-TV Channel 4. However, supporters of the beloved anchor believe it could be to spend more time with her family.

Idk wth is going on @WTAE but my mornings are not the same without @KellyFreyWTAE — Randy Almond Tax the rich! (@darkbunnyhunter) November 4, 2021