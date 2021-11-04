Why Did Kelly Frey Leave WTAE-TV Channel 4? Did She Exit on Her Own Terms?By Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 4 2021, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
When you think about it, the concept of news anchors leaving our favorite morning television station is jarring. We as human beings enjoy having news reporters wake us up in the morning. They present events, communicate accurate information, and wish us a safe and healthy day.
As avid news consumers, we love seeing a familiar face on the screen every morning. So, whenever an anchor abruptly departs the program, it can be a bit disconcerting. Is this how Pittsburgh residents are feeling after Kelly Frey's exit from her WTAE-TV role? Why did she leave?
Why did Kelly Frey leave WTAE?
Though it's only the beginning of the month, speculation circled that Kelly might not return to her Channel 4 anchor role and move on to another adventure, and, on Nov. 2, 2021, Kelly's two-decade-long career with WTAE-TV came to a surprising conclusion.
Effective immediately, one of the longest-tenured television news anchors will be off the air.
“After consideration and discussion over her next contract, Kelly Frey is leaving WTAE Channel 4,” the television station stated. “Kelly has been an important part of our family and success over the last 21 years. We wish Kelly and her family all the best.”
For the past few weeks, viewers noticed the absence of anchor Kelly Frey, so it was only a matter of time before there would be an official statement regarding her departure.
At this time, it remains unclear why Kelly is parting ways with WTAE-TV Channel 4. However, supporters of the beloved anchor believe it could be to spend more time with her family.
Kelly Frey and her family have been through a lot.
Many believe Kelly Frey exited from WTAE-TV to spend time with her family, including her son Bennett, who was born with epilepsy and a rare brain malformation known as Dandy-Walker syndrome.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, "Dandy-Walker Syndrome is a congenital brain malformation involving the cerebellum (an area of the back of the brain that coordinates movement) and the fluid-filled spaces around it. "
Symptoms of the condition usually appear in early infancy and include "slow motor increase and progressive enlargement of the skull. Other symptoms include increased head circumference, bulging at the back of the skull, abnormal breathing problems, and problems with the nerves that control the eyes, face, and neck."
Initially, Kelly's followers were nervous that her exit had to do with her health. During her time with WTAE Channel 4, Kelly battled against breast cancer.
In 2017, Kelly was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her co-workers, fans, friends, and family supported her every step of the way. "Bald IS beautiful, and so is the incredible spirit and strength of our friend Kelly Frey," anchor Janelle Hall wrote in a Facebook post. "We will walk with you on every step of this journey and can't wait until we are celebrating a diagnosis of cancer-free!"
In 2018, Kelly finished her last round of treatment and survived. We wish her and her family all the best in their future endeavors.