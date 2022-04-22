Why Did Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett Leave 'The Chase'?By Pretty Honore
Apr. 22 2022, Published 9:42 a.m. ET
In 2020, ABC announced that the American adaptation of the British series The Chase would be returning to television. The following year, the series revival premiered with Sara Haines as the host and a few of the most renowned quizzers in the world — including but not limited to Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett (aka The Beast) — as Chasers.
However, reports confirm that there are some new trivia champs who are stepping in to take their place in Season 3.
The newest cast members on the game show series include Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell, and Buzzy Cohen. But why did Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett leave The Chase? Here’s what we know.
So, why did Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett leave ‘The Chase’?
While fans of The Chase were sad to see them go, it appears that both Ken and Mark’s split from the series was amicable. Both TV personalities took to social media to share their thoughts on their replacements after the network announced that the series was renewed for a third season.
On Twitter, Mark revealed that his exit from the show was not up to him, though he wished the new Chasers all the best. He wrote, “Gutted to not be invited back but really excited at the new lineup. I am expecting Brandon and Victoria to wow America!”
In the past, Mark has appeared on The Chase: Celebrity Specials, The Chase Australia, The Family Chase, and Beat The Chasers. But as of now, it seems that his time on the show has come to an end.
Many viewers questioned the reason behind his exit, to which he responded, “They just didn’t renew me. No reason was offered.”
It’s unclear why Mark wasn’t tapped for Season 3, and the same can be said for Ken — who also addressed his exit via Twitter. Following the announcement, his on-screen best frienemy and fellow trivia champion James Holzhauer teased, “By popular demand, The Chase is now 100 percent Ken Jennings-free.”
To which Ken responded, “I'm already missing all the lovely folks at The Chase, and the great trivia minds, and James.”
Viewers think Ken Jennings left ‘The Chase’ to host ‘Jeopardy’ — are they right?
Amid the cast shakeup, viewers believe that Ken could be gearing up to take on another gig. Rumors suggest that he’s in the running to become the new full-time host of Jeopardy, and fans believe that the time for him to take up the mantle has finally come.
One fan tweeted, “Ken, please let this mean that you’re going to be the permanent host of regular-season gameplay! As much as I enjoy you on The Chase, you have done an excellent job hosting Jeopardy! and I would be thrilled to see you hosting it each weekday permanently!”
Only time will tell what’s to come for the former Chasers, but we doubt it’ll be too long before the quiz kings are back on a small screen near you.
The Season 3 premiere of The Chase is set to air on Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.