In 2020, ABC announced that the American adaptation of the British series The Chase would be returning to television. The following year, the series revival premiered with Sara Haines as the host and a few of the most renowned quizzers in the world — including but not limited to Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett (aka The Beast) — as Chasers.

However, reports confirm that there are some new trivia champs who are stepping in to take their place in Season 3.