Why Did Kendrick Wear a Crown of Thorns? The Imagery and Controversy, Explained "I wear this crown. They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights!” By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @HipHopDX

The 2025 Super Bowl stirred buzz all around the world, not just because the Philadelphia Eagles roared from behind to demolish the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, but also because the half-time show was one for the history books. Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper to solo the half-time show, and he put on a performance brimming with symbolism and powerful imagery that left most people impressed and awed at his artistry and talent.

Article continues below advertisement

But Kendrick is no stranger to making headlines for his performances and the choices of imagery he chooses to employ. In 2022, he donned a crown of thorns that caused no end of controversy and discussion. Here's a look at why he made the decision to don the controversial headpiece, and what people had to say about the move.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Kendrick decide to wear a crown of thorns for his fifth studio album cover?

In 2022, Kendrick released his fifth studio album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." The cover of the album featured Kendrick wearing a titanium, diamond-encrusted crown of thorns. He also wore the crown to the Glastonbury music festival that same year. When the Glastonbury festival kicked off that year, women's rights had just taken a hit with the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

During his performance, blood appeared to flow down Kendrick's forehead as he proclaimed, "I wear this crown. They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights!” The headpiece was crafted by Dave Free and brought to life by Tiffany & Co., one of the world's premier jewelry companies. Vogue reported in 2022 that Dave explained the piece as, "a godly representation of hood philosophies told from a digestible youthful lens."

Article continues below advertisement

During his Glastonbury performance, Kendrick went on to explain, "I wear this as a representation so you'll never forget one of the greatest prophets that ever walked the earth." He added, "We gonna do our best to continue to walk in this image." So for Kendrick, the imagery of the crown seemed to be a reminder of the message of Jesus Christ, and a symbol of persecution.

Article continues below advertisement

The move stirred some controversy, and here's why.

Of course, the move didn't come without controversy. After all, the crown of thorns is one of Christianity's most instantly recognizable symbols, after Jesus on the cross.

So people were torn over the move to wear an image connecting him so blatantly to a religion's revered figure. On social media, he had many defenders and detractors, who argued it out over whether he was right or offensive by donning the crown.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments of one contemporary video on TikTok, one user wrote, "Kendrick does and says everything with a reason." Another agreed, but chided critics, "It's not that deep." Another user scolded, "It’s blasphemy, y’all are walking blindly if y’all don’t see anything wrong with this." Multiple users called it "disrespectful," while others praised Kendrick's bold use of imagery and meaning.

Article continues below advertisement

When Kendrick took to the stage in 2025 to perform a halftime show that left people reeling, he did so with ample experience in imagery already under his belt. As a rapper, Kendrick has always woven imagery and deeper meaning through his lyrics with fashion and usage of colors and symbols in his performances and cover art.