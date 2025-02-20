Professional Basketball Dad LaVar Ball Had His Foot Amputated Because of a Medical Issue LaVar Ball had his right foot amputated. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 20 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lavar

He might not be a sports star himself, but LaVar Ball has made headlines for being the doting dad to Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball as his three sons embarked on NBA careers for themselves. So when LaVar shared publicly that he had to have his right foot amputated, many wanted to know why, and what, if any, other serious procedures LaVar might need in the future. Many also wondered if the amputation might have something to do with a potential diabetes diagnosis.

Individuals with diabetes can develop serious health issues with their legs and feet. Some even go on to have what's called diabetic neuropathy, or nerve damage, which can lead to the amputation of the foot it affects. Because of LaVar's amputation and other potential health conditions and risks, his supporters want to know what's going on with everyone's favorite sports dad.

Why did LaVar Ball get his foot amputated?

According to TMZ Sports, LaVar shared the news of having his right foot amputated on Feb. 19, 2025. The outlet reported that LaVar underwent the medical procedure due to an unspecified medical issue that required the amputation. After the amputation procedure, he was reported to be recovering well. Immediately following the announcement, LaVar did not share any other details on social media or otherwise.

And his three sons, who all saw swift success in the NBA, did not share further details on their respective social media accounts. While LaVar did not play basketball professionally, he did play in college, and he went on to support his three sons' athletic aspirations. LaVar himself is reportedly in good spirits following his amputation, but his many followers and fans were left wondering the cause for the procedure.

Many took to the comments under various posts on LaVar's Instagram account and shared their well wishes for his recovery. "Feel better champ you're a legend," one fan commented on a post of LaVar with one of his sons. "You made all three of your boys superstars." Another wrote, "We need you big baller! Don't allow this situation to define you. Speedy recovery champ." LaVar's supporters are clearly almost as dedicated to him as they are to his sons' NBA careers.

Does LaVar Ball have diabetes?

One question that fans had after the news broke of LaVar's foot amputation was if the basketball dad has diabetes. Despite diabetes being a serious medical condition that could have been the one vaguely referenced by TMZ Sports, LaVar has not publicly shared a diabetes diagnosis. So at this time, while that could be the cause for his amputation, it has not been confirmed.