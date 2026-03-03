Meteorologist Lindsey Slater Parts Ways With WISN — What Happened? “I'm done watching Channel 12... with Lindsay gone it's not the same." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 3 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Lindsey Slater

As of early March 2026, it was noted on Milwaukee meteorologist Lindsey Slater’s LinkedIn page that she was no longer working for WISN, Channel 12. Under her experience, she listed that she started the role in June 2016 and ended it in February 2026, just months before hitting the 10-year mark with the station. She also added the “Open to Work” badge to her LinkedIn photo, signaling she’s now seeking a new opportunity.

Curiosity about Slater’s role at WISN began when she didn’t appear on air on Feb. 27, 2026. That same day, station president and general manager Shawn Oswald reportedly emailed staff to say Slater was no longer with Channel 12, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal. So, what happened?

Why did Lindsey Slater leave WISN?

It’s not entirely clear why Lindsey Slater left WISN, as neither she nor the network has addressed the reason for her departure. With the little information that has been made available aside from the fact that she’s no longer with the station, folks online have begun speculating what happened. Some believe she was fired rather than leaving on her own, while others suggest that she decided to leave. But Slater hasn’t confirmed whether she was let go or chose to step away herself.

That said, Oswald’s note to staff did reportedly state, “We wish her well in her future endeavors,” which suggests there’s a chance the decision may have been hers. Either way, plenty of folks aren’t happy about her exit.

In a past Facebook post she shared, fans reflected on the news, with one person writing, “I'm done watching Channel 12 ... With Lindsay gone, it's not the same ... I hope the bigwigs realize the major mistake they made ... If I know when Mark Baden is on, I will watch him but then off it goes ... Good luck, Lindsay.”

Another commented, “We will miss you on WISN. I'm sure your decision wasn't easy or simple. I'm grateful we had such a strong voice for science and weather in our community, and I am sure you will go on to continue awesome work wherever you end up.” While Slater did spend a large portion of her career at WISN, she had already acquired years of experience in the industry.

Before joining WISN Channel 12 as a meteorologist, she worked at KSPR-TV in Springfield, Mo., from June 2012 to June 2016, serving as the morning and midday meteorologist for KSPR 33 News. Prior to that, she spent nearly three and a half years at Fox 40 WDBD-TV, where she prepared the daily forecast for a 25-county viewing area, according to her LinkedIn. She also worked as a graphics assembler for Weather Central and previously interned at KWOW-TV Channel 27 from May 2007 to January 2009.

Who will replace Lindsey Slater at WISN?