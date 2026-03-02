Longtime Milwaukee Meteorologist Lindsey Slater Unexpectedly Left Her Role at WISN-TV Lindsey Slater joined WISN-TV in 2016. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 2 2026, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

Meteorologist Lindsey Slater was a big part of viewers' mornings when they tuned in to WISN-TV, also called Channel 12 News, in Milwaukee. So when she was unexpectedly not on their TVs in late February 2026, there were questions about what happened to Lindsey Slater and if she would be back on the news, delivering the weather again.

Lindsey originally joined WISN-TV in 2016, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she was a meteorologist with Missouri's KSPR-TV. However, her role on the Milwaukee news show was her longest. Because she was suddenly not on the news, though, people have questions.

What happened to Lindsey Slater on Milwaukee's WISN-TV News?

Prior to Lindsey suddenly not appearing on the news on Feb. 27, 2026, and not returning afterward, there had been a quiet announcement about her departure. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Shawn Oswald, the station president and general manager, emailed employees on Feb. 27 to let them know Lindsey would not be back.

Per the outlet, the station noted, "We wish her well in her future endeavors." After Shawn emailed employees at the station, a search for Lindsey's replacement meteorologist was launched. But why did Lindsey leave WISN-TV so abruptly after almost 10 years with the team? She didn't share details about why she left on social media or share a statement immediately following her departure, but longtime viewers have some ideas.

Some of Lindsey's supporters and fans think there might have been contract negotiations that didn't work out in her favor, which forced her to leave. On a Reddit thread about Lindsey leaving the news station, someone pointed out that if Lindsey had been laid off, the station would have shared that news publicly, which it did not. Someone else speculated that Lindsey might have gotten a job offer elsewhere and did not disclose that information with anyone after she left WISN-TV.

There are other meteorologists who remained with WISN-TV after Lindsey left, including Mark Baden, the chief meteorologist with the station. For many, though, it was both Lindsey and Mark who made the weather portion of the news worth watching.

Just found out Lindsey Slater is no longer with @WISN12News Weather. That sucks. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SilentSt0rmX) March 1, 2026

Some WISN-TV viewers say they won't watch the news without Lindsey Slater.

Although Lindsey did not immediately share what her plans were after her exit from the news station, her supporters came out in droves in the form of social media comments. Some even went as far as to tell Lindsey, through Facebook comments, that they refuse to watch WISN-TV without her delivering their weather reports. One fan commented on one of Lindsey's Facebook posts with, "I refuse to watch that morning circus without you. You were the stability that made it work."