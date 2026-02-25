Norah O'Donnell Returned to 'CBS Mornings' and Fans Are Wondering If It's Permanent Norah O'Donnell returned to CBS Mornings during the week of Feb. 23, 2026. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 25 2026, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Landing a role as a news anchor is more than a job. It’s a responsibility to share news with viewers and be a trusted source. Not to mention, news anchors are who most folks start their mornings and end their days with, along with their families. And with great responsibility comes great reward.

Norah O’Donnell, formerly of CBS Mornings, is known as a captivating journalist. Norah has interviewed major world leaders and has covered multiple presidential elections. Additionally, she moderated the 2024 vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Kamala Harris. And since she bid CBS Mornings farewell, her return to the studio has left viewers with many questions. For starters, is Norah O’Donnell back on CBS Mornings? Here’s everything that we know.

Is Norah O’Donnell back on ‘CBS Mornings;?

Although it would be a treat to see Norah in her coveted chair, her return does not signify that she will be back as an anchor. In fact, the 52-year-old has leveled up.

Norah initially appeared on the program on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, co-hosting the morning broadcast with Gayle King and Nate Burleson. However, USA Today shares that Feb. 25 marked the last day she would appear on the program, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

During her last appearance, she took the time to speak with her former co-hosts and friends about her new book, We the Women. Per Amazon, the book showcases a “vivid portrait of the unsung American women from 1776 to today who changed the course of history in their fight for freedom and helped shape a more perfect union.”

The book comes right on the heels of America’s 250th anniversary, which, as we all know, has not been kind to women. From erasing contributions to society to making it difficult for women’s voices to be heard, the book unpacks many untold truths while giving women their flowers. And as of today, the book is already an Amazon bestseller.

"I just want to say full respect because I forgot how hard it is to get up in the morning," she said in an on-air clip. "Thank you guys, for helping me promote my new book."

Norah O’Donnell initially joined CBS in 2011.

Norah has a long history with CBS. The journalist began as the network’s chief White House correspondent, covering the Obama administration in 2011.

From there, she shifted gears and was a co-host of CBS Mornings in 2012. After seven years, she moved to the network’s evening broadcast, where she was an anchor and managing editor.