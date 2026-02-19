JD Vance Comments on Eileen Gu Add Fuel to Ongoing Winter Olympic Drama JD Vance made his stance clear while Eileen Gu continued her historic Olympic streak. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 19 2026, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram/@eileengu

Vice President JD Vance is not known to mince words, even when his comments land him in hot water. During the 2026 Winter Olympics, he aimed his criticism at Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born freestyle skiing star who competes for China.

Article continues below advertisement

Eileen is not just an Olympic athlete; she has dominated the World Cup circuit for years. She has 20 career World Cup victories, including four in slopestyle, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). The federation’s official results page also reflects her 2026 Olympic silver medals in slopestyle and big air. However, the vice president is not happy with Eileen’s choice to compete for China, and he’s making his feelings clear.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did JD Vance say about Eileen Gu?

Vance addressed Eileen during a Fox News interview on The Story With Martha MacCallum, saying he wouldn’t try to decide her official status. “I have no idea what her status should be, I think that's ultimately up to the Olympics Committee, I won't pretend to wade into that,” Vance said. He also added that, in his view, an athlete who grew up in the U.S. should compete for the U.S.

“I certainly think that someone who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope they want to compete with the United States of America. So, I'm going to root for American athletes. I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That's who I'm rooting for in this Olympics.”

Article continues below advertisement

Vance didn’t bring Eileen up out of nowhere. He responded to a question about her decision to represent China. She won silver in slopestyle and silver in big air at Milano Cortina, giving her five Olympic medals across two Games — the most by any woman in Olympic freestyle skiing history, according to Reuters.

Article continues below advertisement

Eileen Gu has competed for China since 2019.

Eileen was born and raised in San Francisco, with a mother from China and a father from the United States, according to NBC Olympics. She started skiing at age 3 and rose through U.S. competitions before switching to compete for China in 2019.

Relations between the U.S. and China were already strained, and Eileen’s decision came in the middle of ongoing tensions. China does not recognize dual citizenship, and Eileen has never publicly detailed her citizenship status in a way that satisfies all of her critics. Eileen also said the backlash went far beyond social media debates. In an interview with The Athletic, she revealed that she received threats and harassment over her choice.