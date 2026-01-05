JD Vance Speaks Out After His Cincinnati Home’s Invasion The Vice President wasn't in Ohio at the time of the January 2026 incident. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 5 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since he was sworn in as the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance has endured many issues in the public eye. From comments about his affinity for eye makeup to the inner workings of his marriage and family life. In January 2026, JD faced another personal setback in his personal life.

The politician's home in Cincinnati, Ohio was involved in a security incident that resulted in one suspect being arrested. Here's what happened in JD's Cincinnati home.

A man was detained at JD Vance's Cincinnati home in January 2026.

On Jan. 5, 2026, a man was taken into custody overnight after allegedly damaging JD's Cincinnati home. According to NBC News, the unidentified suspect was detained by Secret Service agents at the home. JD's press secretary, Taylor Van Kirk, confirmed that his wife, Usha Vance, and their children were reportedly in Washington, D.C. when the break-in occurred, and U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the suspect caused significant damage to the house.

"An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," Guglielmi said. "The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed."

Guglielmi also confirmed the man was taken into custody around midnight on Jan. 5. While the Secret Service had not previously identified the man as a potential risk, he was kept in jail based on local charges. Authorities found the suspect with multiple items that led to his arrest, including him being armed with a hammer and saw that he had broken glass, struck a Secret Service vehicle and vandalized property.

JD Vance purchased his Cincinnati home in 2018.

Prior to his home invasion, JD had called his Cincinnati residence home for over seven years. In 2018, he and his wife bought a large historic home in East Walnut Hills, Cincinnati. The house sits on William Howard Taft Road. The area leans politically left. According to The Economic Times, reports show that 85 percent of voters there supported Joe Biden in 2020.

The five-bedroom home has more than 6,000 square feet. It sits on nearly 2.3 acres and overlooks the Ohio River. JD Vance purchased it for just under $1.4 million. Historian Walter E. Langsam described the design as mid-century Gothic Revival and High Victorian Gothic.

In 2014, JD and Usha purchased a $590,000 home in Capitol Hill and have since spent most of their time in D.C. However, the family does spend time in Cincinnati and, according to several sources, they had left Cincinnati for D.C. just hours before the incident. Following the incident, JD spoke out about it via social media. The VP took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank those who reached out to support him after hearing about his home invasion.

I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.



"I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home," JD wrote. "As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC.