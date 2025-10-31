Vice Prez JD Vance's Wife Usha Vance Has Very Different Political Views from Her Husband "We have lots of different backgrounds and interests and things like that, so we come to different conclusions all the time." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 31 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Vice President JD Vance took the stage to be sworn in alongside his running mate President Donald Trump, he was joined by his wife, 39-year-old Usha Vance. The two have a family together and seem to share career goals.

Yet one thing they don't share: political views. The Second Lady has been outspoken about her beliefs in the past, and they might surprise you. Here's what we know about Usha's political views and how some people believe it means the Republicans want her ousted.

What are Usha Vance's political views?

Usha and her husband don't exactly see eye to eye politically. While JD has seemingly moved further right by the year, Usha has a different perspective, which is not surprising, considering her parents are Indian American immigrants and she was raised in the Hindu faith. According to Business Insider, she was a registered Democrat until 2014, the same year she and JD tied the knot.

In a 2024 interview, Usha was asked about whether or not she and her husband agreed on politics. She replied, "No, we're two different people. We have lots of different backgrounds and interests and things like that, so we come to different conclusions all the time. But that's part of the fun of being married. What I never doubt about Vance, even when I disagree about this or that, is his intention. What it is that he really wants to do, and I really trust that" (excerpt via Newsweek).

She added that JD respects her views, treating them "with a lot of seriousness and respect," and that "becomes a part of the way he thinks about things." Usha was also protective of her husband, adding, "You look at the news sometimes and you just see this caricature of a human. And he's a really good person. I wish people would pause and actually listen to the words he says and try to understand their meaning and purpose."

The internet is brimming with conspiracy theories about a replacement for Usha.

The world has taken note of Usha and JD's competing political views, to say the least. These views again took center stage in late October 2025 after JD took the stage at a Turning Point: USA event alongside the widow of the late Charlie Kirk. JD was warmly welcomed to the stage by Charlie's widow, Erika, and the world had some big thoughts on the subject.

At the event, JD walked on stage and embraced Erika. The embrace was notably intimate and drew instant commentary. As did Erika's introduction of the vice president. As she talked about her "really, really" wonderful relationship with JD, Erika's eyes fluttered briefly closed. Then she mentioned "his wife," but didn't give Usha the respect of using her name. People took note.

On TikTok, several creators pointed out that it seems as though the Republican Party is positioning JD and Erika to run together in 2028. In this theory, JD would run as President and Erika as VP. But what about Usha? Some people believe JD is looking for more than a running mate. With Usha being a non-Christian, some believe she's a liability to JD's image.

