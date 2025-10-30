Folks Want to Know Usha Vance's Religion After JD Vance Says He Hopes His Wife Will Convert Usha Vance and the vice president were married back in 2014. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 30 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are curious about Usha Vance and her religion after her husband, Vice President JD Vance, said he hopes that she'll convert to Christianity one day. Vance made the statement while speaking at the University of Mississippi for a Turning Point U.S.A. event on Oct. 29, 2025, per Newsweek.

Many people were shocked by the comments, as the couple has been married for more than a decade, and they even had an interfaith wedding ceremony. So, what is Usha's religion?



What is JD Vance's wife's religion?

Usha Vance was reportedly raised in the Hindu faith, according to the Independent. However, Vance claimed that Usha's family wasn't "particularly religious" during his speech and claimed that the couple is raising their three children as Christians. However, Usha has said that she is raising her children with Hindu rituals, and the couple is giving their children a choice when it comes to their religion, per The Times of India.

Vance has been accused before of changing his views to appease those he's speaking to in the past. Before he was chosen as Donald Trump's running mate, he compared him to Adolf Hitler. He later backtracked after becoming Trump's running mate, per CBS News.

"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church," he claimed while speaking at the conservative college. "As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends — do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way." He also claimed Usha was agnostic when they met.

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance says he's raising his children Christian, and he hopes his agnostic wife, Usha, comes around to the Christian faith



Vance's 8-year-old did his first Communion "about a year ago," and his two oldest kids go to a Christian school



"Most Sundays, Usha comes… pic.twitter.com/RuXAWOD58j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

“If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me," he added. "That’s something you work out.” Vance — who converted to Catholicism as an adult — was called out for his comments on X by investor Deep Barot, who shared a photograph of the couple dressed in Hindu attire at their wedding.

"Lol, Usha Vance is Hindu, not agnostic. This is not very hard for you to follow," he wrote. "They even had a Vedic Hindu wedding, and one of his kids' names is Vivek. The biggest hypocrite of them all is JD Vance, which is why he isn’t going for if nominated in 2028."

Lol 😂 Usha Vance is Hindu not agnostic this is not very hard for you to follow. They even had a Vedic Hindu wedding and one of his kids name is Vivek. The biggest hypocrite of them all is JD Vance, which is why he isn’t going for if nominated in 2028. pic.twitter.com/0rEoibWttv — Deep Barot (@deepbarot) October 30, 2025

Usha said she has no plans to convert while appearing on Meghan McCain's podcast back in June. "At the time when I met JD, he wasn't Catholic," she said. "And he converted later, and when he converted, we had a lot of conversations about that, because it was actually after we had our first child, maybe it was after Vivek was born too. When you convert to Catholicism, it comes with several important obligations, like to raise your child in the faith and all that."