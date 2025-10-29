As New York's Mayoral Race Heats Up, Voters Want to Know Zohran Mamdani's Net Worth Fun fact: Zohran Mamdani does not own a car. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 29 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Voters in New York City are gearing up to vote on Nov. 4, 2025, and the Democratic mayoral candidate, New York State Assemblyman from the 36th district, Zohran Mamdani, is currently the frontrunner in the race.

According to Forbes, several billionaires are spending a lot of money to stop the Democratic candidate from winning the race, and it has voters wondering about Zohran's net worth.

So, what is Zohran Mamdani's net worth?

According to Mint, the New York mayoral candidate has a modest net worth of approximately $200,000, while his competitor in the race, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, has a net worth of $10 million. Zohran reportedly earns $142,000 annually, does not own a car, and lives in a $2,250-per-month rent-stabilized apartment.

Zohran Mamdani New York State Assemblyman for the 36th district. Net worth: $200,000 Zohran Mamdani is a politician who has served as a member of the New York State Assembly from the 36th district since 2021. He is the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City in the 2025 election. Birthdate: October 18, 1991 Birthplace: Kampala, Uganda Parents: Mahmood Mamdani, filmmaker Mira Nair Education: Bowdoin College Spouse: Rama Duwaji

Folks may be surprised to learn that Zohran is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair, who is known for her films Mississippi Masala with Denzel Washington, Vanity Fair, and Monsoon Wedding. His father is Indian-born Ugandan academic and author Mahmood Mamdani, and Zohran was born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991. He immigrated with his parents to the U.S. when he was five and grew up in New York City. Zohran married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in early 2025 after meeting back in 2022.

My mother brought me into this world, helped me understand it, and taught me “if we don’t tell our own stories, no one else will.” I love you, my dear Mama.



Happy Mother’s Day to my Mama, and to mothers everywhere! pic.twitter.com/etFZJQ4qjd — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 11, 2025

Zohran was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2021.

The Democratic Socialist has received endorsements from prominent politicians such as former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Representative Jamaal Bowman, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

Zohran has billionaires trying to stop him from winning the race for mayor of New York due to his progressive policies. He plans to lower the cost of living by freezing rent for all rent-stabilized tenants in the city, and he also wants to eliminate bus fares for New Yorkers.

The young progressive also has plans to build affordable housing and invest in mental health programs in the city. Zohran also plans to tax New Yorkers 2 percent if they earn more than $1 million per year. Zohran's plan to tax the rich has the wealthy spending a lot of money to stop the progressive from becoming the city's mayor.

Zohran is currently the frontrunner of the race, according to CBS News, which is a sign that most New Yorkers like what he has planned for the city should he be victorious. The outlet also noted that he is leading Cuomo — who is running as an Independent — 44 percent to 34 percent. Republican Mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa is currently in third place with 11 percent of the vote.