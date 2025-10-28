Folks Troll Donald Trump After the White House Tweets Picture of Him Dressed As 'Halo' Action Figure The AI image was a shock to nearly everyone. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 28 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: X/@WhiteHouse

Folks on social media are in shock after seeing a post shared by Donald Trump and the White House on X. The AI image depicted Trump as an action figure from the video game Halo.

The image features the president standing on the White House lawn, looking like a green stormtrooper and carrying an Energy Sword.

About Trump's bizarre 'Halo' tweet.

Things jumped off after the X account for Game Stop shared a message about the video game Halo and The Console Wars. "For the past two decades, the global gaming community has been engaged in an ongoing and increasingly petty conflict known as The Console Wars; WHEREAS, said conflict originated in the early 2000s with the release of Halo: Combat Evolved as an Xbox-exclusive title: WHEREAS, Halo: Campaign Evolved is officially coming on PlayStation in 2026 with cross-platform play."

"THEREFORE, GameStop, acting under its authority as a Neutral Entity and The World's Retail Gaming & Trade-in Destination, hereby declares the official cessation of the console wars," it continued.

"All claims to exclusivity are hereby dissolved. Console loyalists are instructed to cease hostilities, disband militias, and enjoy this new era of gaming. GameStop will continue to operate as a demilitarized zone, offering hardware, accessories, and trade-ins to combatants on all sides. Power to the Players." The White House shared the post along with the AI image of Trump with the caption, "Power to the Players."

Trump's White House shared a post about the console wars, and social media users react.

After the White House shared the post on X with an image of Trump depicted like a Halo action hero, folks were shocked, and several trolled the president over the crazy tweet. One fan shared their own AI image, and it showed Trump wearing the Halo gear, but all of a sudden, the uniform falls off Trump and leaves him standing on the White House lawn in nothing but his heart-printed underpants. Trump then cries and runs away.

One can only Imagine pic.twitter.com/NNX7KghO78 — Curious Mr. Fox (@CuriousMrFox101) October 27, 2025

Another shocked X user asked if the White House actually shared the post with a simple, "Is this real?" "Time to stop letting interns run the White House account," noted Matthew VanDyke, the founder of Sons of Liberty International. "Man, what the f--k," wrote another One user shared a similar AI image of Trump, only it was more factual with his appearance and featured him in the Halo gear with a big belly. The post was captioned, "At least be anatomically correct."

The post prompted another X user to reply, "You need to add more obesity and with golf balls laying around on the ground." Another replied, "You know he wears diapers?" "Unrealistic. No diapers visible," joked another.