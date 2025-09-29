After Weeks of Teasing, Eric Adams Has Dropped out of the NYC Mayoral Race — Here's Why "I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promise, but what they have delivered." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 29 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: X/@ericadamsfornyc

It feels as if the 2025 New York City mayoral election has captured the attention of people outside of The Big Apple. This is largely due to the fact that a surprising candidate has taken center stage by way of a unique social media campaign. According to Zohran Mamdani's website, he is running to "lower the cost of living for working-class New Yorkers," and he's doing this as a democratic socialist.

The closest NYC has come to having a democratic socialist mayor was Bill de Blasio, who described himself as such back in 1990. Zohran is up against disgraced former New York governor, and current independent, Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican nominee and lover of berets, Curtis Sliwa. Up until Sept. 28, 2025, incumbent mayor Eric Adams was also in the mix, but he has since dropped out. Why did he exit the mayoral race? Here's what we know.

Why did Eric Adams drop out of the 2025 NYC mayoral race?

In a video posted to X that is nearly nine minutes long, Mayor Adams explains why he decided to drop out of the NYC mayoral race fewer than two months before election day. As Frank Sinatra's "My Way" plays softly in the background, Mayor Adams descended the stairs of what we assume is the governor's mansion, carrying a blown-up photograph of his mother.

Mayor Adams began by marveling over the idea that a "kid from South Jamaica, Queens" could make it all the way to Gracie Mansion. Although he struggled with a learning disability growing up, the mayor said he never let that stop him. "I cannot thank my mother enough," said Mayor Adams while turning to look at the picture, "for instilling in me the values she lived by."

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

For the next few minutes, Mayor Adams goes through what he believes are his list of accomplishments while in office. He mentions a dip in crime rates, the rise in test scores throughout city schools, and the expansion of funding for rental vouchers and childcare, to name a few. According to Politico, while shootings and murders have decreased, all other "major" types of crime have gone up.

After four minutes, Mayor Adams finally reveals why he is leaving. He mentions the federal charges brought against him, stating he was falsely accused of wrongdoing. "Despite all we've achieved, I cannot campaign my reelection campaign," he says, citing the "constant media speculation" about his future and the "campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars" undermined his ability to raise the money needed for a serious campaign.

Mayor Adams appears to take a few swipes at Zohran Mamdani.

Although Mayor Adams doesn't mention Zohran Mamdani by name, he appears to allude to him while discussing the future of New York. "I must also sound a warning," he said. "Extremism is growing in our politics. Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country." He accuses "insidious forces" of using local government to "advance divisive agendas." It should be noted, Zohran is a member of the New York State Assembly from the 36th district.