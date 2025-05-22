Andrew Cuomo's Net Worth Is Surprisingly Small Given His Years in Government Cuomo is running for mayor in 2025. By Joseph Allen Published May 22 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's always had a complicated relationship with both his own party and voters, there was a time during the early stages of COVID-19 when Andrew Cuomo was quite popular. Eventually, though, he had to resign as the state's governor after it was discovered that he had sexually harassed female employees and that he had worked to cover up the number of people who died in nursing homes during the pandemic.

Now, Cuomo is attempting a political comeback by running for mayor of the city of New York. As polls suggest that he might be the frontrunner, many are wondering what the former governor's net worth might be. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What is Andrew Cuomo's net worth?

Although he was governor for a decade and is part of a political dynasty, Cuomo's net worth is smaller than you might expect. According to Celebrity Net Worth, it sits at just $3 million. That stems chiefly from a 2013 financial disclosure, although he was also paid several million dollars in 2020 for a book on leadership. That $3 million estimate reflects a rather modest net worth, but it speaks to the fact that he has spent most of his life in public service.

Andrew Cuomo Former governor of New York Net worth: $3 Million Andrew Cuomo is the former three-term governor of New York and is currently running for election to be the mayor of New York City. Cuomo was forced to step down as governor after it was revealed that he had concealed the deaths of nursing home patients during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Birthdate: Dec. 6, 1957 Birthplace: New York, N.Y. Birth Name: Andrew Mark Cuomo Father: Mario Cuomo Mother: Matilda Cuomo Children: Cara Ethel, Mariah, Michaela

Andrew Cuomo is under DOJ investigation.

Even as he currently leads in most polls of the New York mayoral race, news also recently broke that Trump's Department of Justice is opening an investigation into him. The investigation stems from allegations that Cuomo lied during testimony before Congress about his state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo has claimed that the investigation is "election interference," according to the BBC.

🚨 #BREAKING: DOJ has launched a criminal probe into Andrew Cuomo over his testimony on his COVID response



Cuomo perjured himself MULTIPLE TIMES, and HID RECORDS from the committee



He’s also responsible for the deaths of THOUSANDS of nursing home patients



LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/cDp8EZWjBZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2025

In a city as left-leaning as New York, though, it's possible that news of a DOJ investigation into Cuomo from Trump's White House might actually help Cuomo's standing in the polls. Although several scandals forced him to step down as governor, it seems that voters in New York City believe in second chances.

Of course, New York does not have the best record when it comes to electing competent mayors. The city's current mayor, Eric Adams, is involved in a major corruption scandal involving private flights from Turkey, and we should all remember that Rudy Giuliani also once served as the mayor of America's largest city.