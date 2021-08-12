Rivers Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo Aren't Related, Despite Sharing a Last Name

Despite sharing a last name, there is no relation between Rivers and Andrew. Both Rivers and Andrew were born in New York City (Rivers in 1970 and Andrew in 1957), but they each had very different upbringings.

Rivers spent some of his young life in Rochester, N.Y., in the town's Zen Center before being moved to Yogaville, a monastery in Connecticut. Around this time, his mother, Beverly Shoenberger, married Stephen Kitts, and Rivers temporarily changed his name to Peter Kitts. His father, Frank Cuomo, left the family in 1975.

Andrew, on the other hand, comes from a family full of people in politics. He spent much of his young life in Queens, where he was born, and attended law school in Albany, N.Y.