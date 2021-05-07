Weezer Is Ready to Head Back on Tour

If we're going to find out whether a band is emo, we'd better define what emo music is first. But that's not so easy because it's never had a clear definition. Emo music has been around for decades, but the term was originally coined in the '80s to describe a sub-genre of underground music that grew out of hardcore punk. Over the years, the genre has changed to encompass all kinds of music.

That said, Alternative Press calls it a "stretch" to consider Weezer an emo band because the lead singer, Rivers Cuomo, never really cared much for making underground music. According to the outlet, he's always reached for mainstream success.

But Weezer has had an influence on the emo genre and has even helped to shape it. At the end of the day, classifying Weezer as an emo band boils down to listeners' personal choice.