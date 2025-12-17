People Are Asking If JD Vance Will Run for President in 2028 According to United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, if the Vice President is running, he will support him. By Niko Mann Updated Dec. 17 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know if Vice President JD Vance is running for president in 2028 after several Trump administration officials were interviewed for an explosive Vanity Fair feature. Several people were interviewed for the article, including United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Article continues below advertisement

Marco ran for the Republican nomination for president in the 2016 election against Donald Trump, and he was asked if he would challenge the vice president if he decided to run in 2028. The article was published on Dec. 16, 2025, and all the chatter has folks wondering if JD Vance will run for president in 2028.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Will JD Vance run for president in 2028?

The vice president told Fox News back in November that he would be talking to Trump following the midterm elections about the possibility of him running for president in 2028. JD is a favorite candidate for the MAGA crowd — if Trump doesn't try to illegally seek a third term, that is. "I would say that I thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure," he admitted.

"But ... whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now and my job is to do it," he continued. "And if you start getting distracted and focused on what comes next, I think it actually makes you worse at the job that you have."

Article continues below advertisement

"So, we're going to win the midterms. We're going to do everything that we can to win the midterms. And then after that, I'm going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," he added. After Sean Hannity asked if he would run for the nomination agaisnt marco Rubio, he said, "If Marco eventually runs for president, then we can cross that bridge when we come to it."

Article continues below advertisement

In the Vanity Fair article published on Dec. 16, Marco Rubio was asked if he would challenge the vice president for the Republican presidential nomination. The United States Secretary of State said that if JD ran, he would not be running, and the vice president would be the Republican nominee. "If JD Vance runs for president, he's going to be our nominee," he declared. "And I'll be one of the first people to support him."

Marco also spoke on White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who caught flak for saying Trump has "an alcoholic's personality" in the article. She also said, "High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. ... And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities." She later walked back the comments on X and praised Trump as "the finest President" in history.

Article continues below advertisement

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025