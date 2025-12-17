White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Responds to 'Vanity Fair' Article and Praises Trump "High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink." By Niko Mann Published Dec. 17 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles responded after her interview for a Vanity Fair article critiquing President Donald Trump went viral. She said the president has "an alcoholic's personality" in the piece. "High-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink," she said. "And so I'm a little bit of an expert in big personalities." Susie added that the POTUS has "a view that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing."

The White House Chief of Staff also said that she has read the Epstein files, but Trump did nothing wrong. She acknowledged that he'd been on the billionaire's private plane but conceded that Epstein and Trump were just "young, single playboys." Susie also confirmed that Trump was wrong when he claimed that former President Bill Clinton visited Epstein's island 28 times. "The president was wrong about that."



The Trump Administration official walked back her comments in the Vanity Fair article with a post on X, calling the article "a disingenuously framed hit piece." "The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," she claimed. "Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story."

"I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team," she continued before puckering her lips. "The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in 11 months than any other President has accomplished in eight years, and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade."

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

In the Vanity Fair article, the Trump official also spoke on the president targeting ships he claims are trafficking drugs from Venezuela. "He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle," she said of Trump bombing a Venezuelan oil tanker. "And people way smarter than me on that say that he will. ... We know who we're blowing up."

The White House Chief of Staff also spoke on having to manage the president's wild whims, such as his obsession with seeking revenge on anyone he blames for his 2020 election loss, especially those who pursued criminal cases against the twice-impeached president.