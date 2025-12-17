White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Dropped Some Hot Takes About Her Controversial Boss Susie Wiles claims President Trump has no idea why Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a minimum security prison. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 17 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It doesn't matter how old you are; few people can resist a bit of gossip. Thanks to a two-part profile in Vanity Fair, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles recently delivered the goods and then some. When it comes to President Donald Trump's second administration, we don't hear much from or about Susie, who has a political resume that stretches all the way back to 1978.

Article continues below advertisement

Susie's relationship with Trump began during his first presidential run in 2015 when she was named Florida campaign chairwoman. She has been in his life ever since. Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio once told Politico that there is nobody who has the "wealth of information" Susie does, and now the public has some of it too. What did she say about Trump? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Susie Wiles say about President Donald Trump?

In a series of 11 interviews, Susie opened up about her boss while offering some pretty salacious opinions about him and the job he's doing. As the daughter of an alcoholic, Susie had no trouble comparing Trump to her father, saying he has an "alcoholic's personality." He "operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing."

Regarding Elon Musk and DOGE, Susie told the outlet that it was her job to fix the mistakes made by the SpaceX founder. She revealed that Trump has no idea what the "smallish agencies" do, and he never will. In November 2025, Susie chatted with Vanity Fair the day Democrats had sweeping victories in New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia. Susie revealed that she told the president to pivot from world affairs to kitchen-table issues.

Article continues below advertisement

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

Susie Wiles was asked about Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein might be the most controversial figure in Trump's second term. The so-called Epstein files have been a point of contention for Democrats and Republicans, with the former demanding their full release. When asked about this, Susie said she underestimated the significance of the scandal. "I mean, I kind of knew it, but it’s never anything I paid a bit of attention to," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Susie said she has read the Epstein files and Trump is in them, but he didn't do anything awful. He was listed on the manifest for Epstein's plane, but Susie explained this away by describing Trump and Epstein as a couple of "young, single playboys." Trump has said former president Bill Clinton visited Epstein's island 28 times. "The president was wrong about that," said Susie, who said there is no incriminating information about Clinton in the files.

Article continues below advertisement

When the conversation turned to Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, Susie said it was Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's idea to interview the convicted s-x offender in July 2025. She claimed Trump had no idea this was happening and was angry about Maxwell's transfer to a minimum security prison. "I don’t know why they moved her," said Susie. "Neither does the president."