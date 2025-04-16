New York AG Letitia James, Who Prosecuted Donald Trump, Could Face Fraud Charges Steve Bannon said Letitia James is an "existential threat" to President Trump's administration. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 16 2025, 7:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If revenge is a dish best serve cold, then President Donald Trump is DoorDashing something for New York Attorney General Letitia James, from the Arctic Circle. Back in September 2022, James filed a civil suit against President Trump, three of his children, and several of his businesses, accusing them of "large-scale fraudulent financial practices," per Politico.

Almost two years later, a judge ordered Trump and his companies to pay nearly $355 million in the civil fraud lawsuit. According to CBS News, as of January 2025, the amount was more than $500 million, as no payments have been made. Since President Trump was reelected, he has mostly trafficked in retribution. In April 2025, it's possible that James was another victim of that. The New York Attorney General might be facing various mortgage fraud charges. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Here's what we know about the mortgage fraud charges brought against Letitia James.

In April 2025, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral letter to the Department of Justice, saying James "'appeared to have falsified records' related to properties she owns in Virginia and New York in order to receive favorable loan terms," reports The New York Times. The letter cites two properties, one in Virginia and one in New York.

Per the documents included in the letter, James allegedly signed notarized paperwork claiming the house in Norfolk, Va., was her primary residence. Roger Stone, President Trump's longtime political adviser, said in the letter that James never lived there and accused her of mortgage fraud. Since then, Stone has repeatedly posted about James on X, including an AI-generated image of the New York Attorney General wearing an orange jumpsuit in a jail cell.

If James had lied to the lender, this would have been a problem, but the paperwork provided by James's office evidently indicated that she had no plans to occupy the Virginia home permanently. The criminal referral also pointed to a Brooklyn home James purchased in 2001, which reportedly had five units. James is accused of misrepresenting the number of units, saying there were four, in order to get a better interest rate. James's office showed a rider that was attached to the mortgage, wherein it says four units.

Is President Donald Trump targeting Letitia James?

A month after President Trump took office the second time, he directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into James's fraud investigation against him. Steve Bannon has described James as an "existential threat" to the administration. Since then, various muckraking websites started publishing stories about James, often hinting at fraud.

Sam Antar, a man who pleaded guilty to fraud in the 1990s, runs a blog called WhiteCollarFraud.com. After he posted a piece about James that included a document for the Virginia property, the president shared that story on Truth Social. "Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote alongside it.