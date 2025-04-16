Letitia James Is One of Donald Trump's Main Adversaries, but Is She Married? Letitia James is not married, but she might get indicted. By Joseph Allen Published April 16 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of Donald Trump's promises upon returning to the White House in 2025 was that he would take retribution on those he saw as his enemies, and someone high on that list was undoubtedly New York Attorney General Letitia James. James, who has prosecuted Trump for crimes in New York, has now been referred for prosecution for alleged mortgage fraud.

Following the news that she was the subject of a criminal referral, many wanted to know more about the New York lawyer and politician, including whether she's married. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Is Letitia James married?

James has a relatively quiet personal life and has never been married. We don't know much about any romantic relationships she might be involved in, but it seems clear that she has dedicated much of her life to public service. She revealed at a rally in 2022 that she had gotten an abortion when she was still a new member of the New York City Council.

"I was just elected, and I was faced with the decision of whether to have an abortion or not, and I chose to have an abortion. I walked proudly into Planned Parenthood, and I make no apologies to anyone," she said, according to NBC New York. At the time, Roe v. Wade had recently been overturned, and James was using her own story to illustrate how important the right to an abortion had been in her life.

Letitia James is now being indicted for mortgage fraud.

James has now been referred for an indictment by Trump's Justice Department for alleged mortgage fraud. A letter from the DOJ claims that James "falsified records" in order to secure a home loan in Virginia by claiming that the property would be her primary residence, even though she is required by law to reside in New York state because she is a New York state official.

BREAKING NEWS: The Trump admin has just referred NY AG Letitia James to DOJ's Pam Bondi for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud.



This is the same day she confirmed she was scrutinizing if insider trading was in play regarding the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. pic.twitter.com/yhwMFAAAmt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 16, 2025

“Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York — even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, Va., property as her primary home,” a letter obtained by The New York Post says.

“It appears Ms. James’s property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, Va., property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms," the letter continues. The letter further claims that she has misrepresented how many dwellings are in a Brooklyn building that she purchased in 2001, suggesting that she has a long history of falsifying real estate records.