Susie Wiles Has Not Been Fired From the White House ... At Least Not Yet Susie Wiles is holding onto her job, but can the president still trust her? By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 17 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET

While you shouldn't have to suck up to your boss to keep your job, it's generally agreed that you should avoid bad-mouthing them in public if at all possible. Susie Wiles, the mostly under-the-radar chief of staff for Donald Trump, appears to have violated that cardinal rule during a recent interview with Vanity Fair in which she and other high-ranking Trump officials discussed their first year in the White House.

In the interview, she speaks much more candidly about the president, and also seems to suggest that there were moments when she disagreed with his policy priorities. Now, many want to know whether the interview might ultimately cost Wiles her job.

Source: Mega

Was Susie Wiles fired?

Susie Wiles has not been fired from her job yet, and the White House has thus far made efforts to suggest that the interview lacked context. In the interview, Wiles suggests that Trump has the "personality of an alcoholic," and also makes it clear that she disagreed with him on tariffs and "had to get on board" with his decision to pardon everyone convicted of a crime in relation to Jan. 6.

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story,” Wiles posted on social media. “I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.” Trump himself also weighed in and seemed to suggest that Wiles still has his support.

“I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided,” Trump told The New York Post. He also added that he still believes she's "fantastic." Although this initial show of support is a good sign for Wiles's job prospects, it's unclear whether Trump will feel that he's able to trust her fully over the long term as the two continue working together.

What Susie Wiles thinks about the Trump administration pic.twitter.com/0oXOUE1qCL — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 16, 2025

What is Susie Wiles's salary?

Although White House chief of staff is a difficult job, Wiles is not paid as much as many corporate CEOs earn. Her salary is $195,200, which makes her one of the top-paid employees inside the White House. We don't know exactly how these salaries were decided, but salaries inside the White House are always relatively low, in part because they're such high-profile jobs that can lead to tremendous opportunities afterward.

Although the first year of the Trump administration has featured many high-profile characters, including Trump himself, Wiles was not one of them until this interview. She co-managed his campaign, and many credit her with the strategies that ultimately helped Trump win back the White House.