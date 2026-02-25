Folks Want to Know What Happened to Andrew Wolfe Following Trump's SOTU Address Andrew is a D.C. National Guard member. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 25 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know who Andrew Wolfe is after he was mentioned by President Donald Trump during his 2026 State of the Union speech on Feb. 24.

Andrew is a National Guard member in Washington, D.C., who is recovering after a tragic occurrence in 2025 that resulted in the death of another National Guard member. So, what happened to Andrew?

Source: Mega

Here's what happened to Andrew Wolfe.

Andrew and a 20-year-old National Guard member, Sarah Beckstrom, were shot after a gunman opened fire near 17th and I Streets, NW, in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 26, 2025, according to ABC7 News. The shooter was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, per the Department of Justice. Sarah was killed, and Andrew was shot in the head. He is still recovering at a rehabilitation facility, and Andrew will also undergo skull reconstruction surgery in March.

Both Sarah and Andrew were awarded the Purple Heart during Trump's speech. His mother, Melody Wolfe, shared an update on Facebook back in January. "Life Update," she began. "Our family has settled into a new normal over the past six weeks as Andy has been working hard in an inpatient rehab facility. He’s ready to start in a residential rehab, which will be about eight-12 weeks. Physically, Andy has healed really well, and he will be having his cranioplasty (skull reconstruction) in early March."

"It’s a very routine surgery and will allow for even more independence and recovery," she added. Melody also noted that Andrew has aphasia due to the shooting and has difficulty speaking. "He can most often understand what we are saying, but has difficulty saying the words he wants to say," she continued. "He’s made great strides and started out almost non-verbal. So, in just a little over two months since the attack, he’s already working beyond the expectations that were anticipated."

"We know there are some hurdles ahead, but we can see some light at the end of the tunnel," she added. "God has been so faithful to our family and has continued to bless us in so many ways. We have seen the best in humanity, and we will certainly give back when it’s our turn. Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and kindness, as they do not go unnoticed. Remember to be kind to one another."

After Andrew was shot, other National Guard members came to the rescue and engaged with the shooter. Andrew was rushed to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center and underwent emergency surgery. The doctors had to control the internal bleeding and relieve the pressure on Andrew's brain. Sarah died the following day, which was Thanksgiving.

