Who Is Dominic Evans? Does He Have Anything to Do With the Nancy Guthrie Case? Dominic Evans is an elementary-school teacher who is also in a band with Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 25 2026, 1:05 p.m. ET

The kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie has captivated the entire country, and true crime fans have been speculating about who may have kidnapped the mother of TODAY host, Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old grandmother was abducted from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 1, 2026, and after footage of a masked kidnapper was shared by the FBI, Dominic Evans, a bandmate of Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, became a target online.

The internet thinks that Tommaso and Dominic kidnapped Nancy, despite the family and their spouses being cleared. According to The New York Times, the fifth-grade teacher and his wife, Andrea, were forced to hide in their bedroom as a crowd of people showed up on their street, accusing him of being the kidnapper. The couple even had to have their six-year-old son, who had never been away from his parents overnight, spend the night with relatives to protect him from the drama unfolding on his street.

How is Dominic Evans involved in the Nancy Guthrie case?

Dominic is not a suspect in the case, and he's even earned the empathy of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation with the FBI. He says he feels for Dominic. "He’s going through hell, and it is horrible,” he told the Times. "And I don’t know what to tell him except he probably should be speaking with some attorneys and sue some of these people for libel. I wish I could jump out and defend every single one of them that’s been falsely accused."

Wayward true crime fans believe Dominic is involved because they think he resembles the masked man in the crime scene footage still shots. They also suspected Tommaso, who is married to Annie Guthrie, because the couple had dinner with Nancy on the night she was kidnapped, and her son-in-law dropped her off at home afterward. Because Dominic was arrested in 1999 for getting drunk at a bar while in college and stealing a watch and a calculator, internet sleuths branded him a kidnapper as well.

Mr. Evans’s connection to the Guthrie family began in 2007, when he joined a rock band called Early Black with Tommaso Cioni after responding to a Craigslist ad, and the two started jamming regularly with a guitarist. At some point, Mr. Cioni, the bassist, mentioned that he was married to the older sister of Savannah Guthrie, the “Today” show host. Mr. Evans said he met Nancy Guthrie only once, in 2011, when he brought his oldest son to hunt for Easter eggs at her home.

"Online Accusations in Guthrie Abduction Leave One Family ‘Scared Numb’ A fifth-grade teacher and his principal wife hid in their bedroom as dozens of people who believed he might be a kidnapper appeared on their suburban street."https://t.co/Xw1CcZkrQq — Stephen Lemons (@stephenlemons) February 25, 2026

"I feel like someone’s taken my name," said Dominic as he speculated on why online detectives brand people without evidence. "I don’t know — monetary, clickbait, to be relevant, entertainment — but there are innocent people that get hurt." Sheriff Nanos also told Page Six that he felt for Tommaso as well. Tommaso and the rest of the family were cleared of wrongdoing on Feb. 16.

"I understand the pundits are out there," he said. "They’re gonna say, 'Well, he’s the last one to see her alive.' We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family."

Tommaso Cioni's bandmate Dominic Evans was once charged with Burglary in Pima County. pic.twitter.com/x2pjVqJlrQ — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) February 5, 2026