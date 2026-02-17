Fans Believe That Savannah Guthrie May Decide to Take a Step Back From 'Today' Savannah Guthrie may be taking a permanent step back. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 17 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, looms on. Since the family matriarch’s abduction on Feb. 1, 2026, law enforcement has not been able to pinpoint who’s involved, nor do they show any sign of finding Nancy.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, with over two weeks since the search, the Guthrie family remains hopeful that Nancy will be returned home. As the stress of the situation takes a toll on the family, fans are wondering where Savannah’s role on the morning show stands. After all, we can’t imagine anyone focusing on work while a loved one is missing. So, is Savannah still working? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Savannah Guthrie still working?

If you’re an avid Today show viewer, you likely know that Savannah has not appeared on the show since her mother was kidnapped. While Savannah has not made any firm statements about leaving the show entirely, fans are wondering if a departure is imminent.

Hoda Kotb has been a stand-in for Savannah since she’s been absent. While appearing on the morning show on Feb. 16, Hoda shared that she had received many well-wishes for the Guthrie family.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was walking through the airport yesterday, I was just flying back here. The number of people who came up and said, one thing they kept repeating, which just struck me is, 'She's like all of our moms. She's like all of our moms. Tell her we're praying. Tell her we're here,'" Hoda said. "And I think that's so important. It's touched everybody."

Article continues below advertisement

While it remains unclear how long Hoda will be filling in for Savannah, a NewsNation report suggests that Hoda’s extended stay has the potential to be permanent. The outlet reports that sources told NewsNation’s Paula Froelich that Savannah is considering leaving the NBC morning show. Apparently, she’s concerned for other family members.

In a Feb. 8 Substack newsletter, Froelich elaborated on the news, claiming that sources are saying that Savannah believes that her celebrity status may have caused her mother to be targeted. As such, she doesn’t want her husband, children, and other family members to be affected. In fact, she may consider taking a more extended leave. “She will not be back for at least three to six months… if ever,” one source told Froelich.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Hoda Kotb be Savannah Guthrie’s replacement?

It’s no secret that the Today show family adores Hoda. However, Hoda decided to bid Today farewell in January 2025 to focus on growing her wellness brand and to spend more time with family.