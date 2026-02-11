What Did Nancy Guthrie Do For a Living? Inside the Widow's Work Life Nancy Guthrie is more than a stay-at-home mom. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 11 2026, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Savannah Guthrie

As expected, the news of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping continues to penetrate the news cycle. Since Jan. 31, 2026, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing. As law enforcement has been working tirelessly for leads, there are still no answers about the cause of the crime. The Guthrie family has also publicly pleaded with kidnappers to release Nancy, all to no avail.

While the world tries to wrap its mind around why this happened, many folks are interested in learning more about Nancy. Unfortunately, she was made a widow in 1988 after her husband, Charles Guthrie, died from a heart attack. With Nancy being a single mom, folks are now wondering about her day-to-day activities, especially since it may be linked to why she was targeted. So, what does Nancy Guthrie do for a living? Here’s everything that we know.

Nancy Guthrie is a stay-at-home mother who later started working in higher education.

Nancy was dedicated and passionate about her family. According to a Guideposts blog written by Savannah, Nancy was initially a stay-at-home mom. Her late husband was the family's breadwinner and worked as a mining engineer.

However, after Charles’s passing, Nancy decided to enter the workforce. She decided to explore a role in higher education at the University of Arizona, focusing on public affairs. In the blog post, Savannah revealed that Nancy’s role at the school benefited her and her sister, Annie, saying, “tuition was more affordable.”

Since Nancy was living alone, Savannah shared that she and Annie decided to live at home while in college to be there for their mom. “We arranged our weekend plans so there was always one of us home with Mom,” Savannah wrote.

Naturally, this allowed the Guthrie girls to have a close bond with one another. So, when Savannah finally landed a job post-college, it was hard for her to leave Nancy and their life in Arizona.

Social media users are sending love to the Guthrie family.

In cases like this, it’s easy to think the worst. After all, so many similar cases have had grim endings. Not to mention that, as conspiracy theories tend to run rampant, some folks take the bait and start questioning things. That said, social media users, known for their ruthless opinions, have been showering the Guthrie family with love and support.

“If you're politicizing the disappearance of an 84-year-old woman, unfollow me and seek Jesus,” one X user shared. “Prayers for Nancy Guthrie and her daughter, Savannah. My Gran is 83, and we are incredibly close. I cannot even imagine the pain and fear that the family is feeling right now."