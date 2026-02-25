Fox 5 New York Meteorologist Mike Woods Briefly Left the News Show to Have a Major Surgery "Thanks to all my pals and the staff at New York Presbyterian Hospital and HSS putting this Humpty Dumpty/$6 million man back together again." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2026, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Meteorologist Mike Woods has been with Fox 5 New York for years. So when he took a break from sharing details of the weather with loyal viewers, some were concerned. Then, he posted an update on his health on social media, including details about his arm surgery. This led many to wonder what happened to Mike Woods's arm and what it meant for his future on the news.

Luckily, Mike had every intention of returning to the air, and he did come back. However, he did have to undergo a pretty extensive surgery first. According to Mike on social media, his surgery went well, but the nature of his procedure and what led to him even needing surgery on his arm had people asking questions even after he returned to the news.

What happened to Mike Woods's arm on Fox 5 New York?

On Feb. 18, 2026, Mike shared an Instagram post with a video of his arm in a brace. He wrote in the caption that he had to "take a quick break from the show" to have his arm worked on. But, he assured his fans and supporters in the caption, he was already recovering and getting ready to return to Fox 5.

"I'm having to take a quick break from the show so I can get a torn tricep tendon repaired," he wrote. "I took a nasty spill up the subway stairs a little bit ago, which led to a tricep tendon tear." It isn't his first rodeo with an arm injury, though. In the comments, someone commented that "the bionic arm is back," to which Mike replied, "Can you believe this s--t happened to me again?!" It didn't keep viewers from asking questions, but he wasn't out long.

A week after that, Mike posted another update on Instagram. In it, he shared photos of himself before and after his surgery. He also thanked the hospital staff for helping repair the tendon. Most importantly, for fans of him as the resident meteorologist on Fox 5, anyway, Mike promised he would be back on the news the following day. Despite his arm brace, he was able to get back to work.

Mike Woods was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

Per his Fox 5 bio, Mike joined the network as the weekend meteorologist in 2001. Two years later, he became the morning meteorologist. His career was not without some temporary setbacks, though, in the form of some health issues over the years. Aside from his arm surgery in 2026, Mike revealed in 2018 that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.