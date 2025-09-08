Krista McEnany Is Working to Overcome the Biggest Health Scare of Her Life The Fox meteorologist spent a long time away from television due to the concerning situation that came her way. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 8 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @FOX59 News

For a long time, Fox 59 has counted on Krista McEnany to deliver accurate weather forecasts on television. The meteorologist has also worked with CBS4 This Morning, as she continued to expand on her presence on television. Audiences got used to seeing Krista reporting on what the weather would look like over time, using the information to modify their plans accordingly.

Unfortunately, an emergency took Krista out of television for a very long time. The meteorologist would embark on a long journey while attempting to recover, leaving her future as a presenter uncertain. At some point, the forecast for Krista's health looked very cloudy. What happened to Krista? Here's what we know about the incident that took the meteorologist out of commission.

What happened to Krista McEnany?

According to Fox 59, Krista suffered from an arteriovenous malformation. The event, also known as an AVM, happens when a tangle of blood vessels creates irregular connections between arteries and veins. Since the AVM that affected Krista was located near her brain, it led the meteorologist to have a stroke. The stressful situation meant that Krista had to be taken to the hospital right away.

During a television interview in which she was invited to talk about what she went through, Krista explained that it was her husband who realized what was happening. The television presenter woke up with a slight headache. When she started delivering a weather forecast in the middle of the night while not sounding logical, her husband deduced that she was having a stroke. After a quick call to 9-1-1, the couple was on their way to the emergency room.

What is Krista McEnany's health status?

The AVM was very concerning for Krista, considering how dangerous strokes can be. Fortunately, the meteorologists seems to be on the road to a full recovery. Speaking to Fox 59, Krista stated: I’ve definitely had some physical setbacks, balance and walking has been a bit difficult that’s gotten a lot better. I’ve been going to physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy as well, and everyone has been very supportive."

The road to recovery might have been scary for Krista, but she went from being bedridden to walking and talking again over time. The meteorologist will have to follow her medic's recommendations moving forward, as she adapts to her new life after the arteriovenous malformation. Krista also mentioned that she missed being a part of the news team, but Fox hinted at the fact that the presenter could return at some point in the future.