Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Are Planning a Pretty Small, Intimate Wedding Ainsley Earhardt's wedding is set to be a pretty private affair. By Joseph Allen Published July 10 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have an unconventional relationship, to be sure, but it's one that seems to work for them. The Conservative news commentators have confirmed that they got engaged just before Christmas, and over the summer of 2025, Ainsley offered more details about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the things fans are most eager to hear about, though, is when the two of them are planning to get married. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When is Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's wedding?

If Ainsley and Sean have planned a date for their wedding, they have yet to disclose that information publicly. Both of them have been married before, and according to an interview with The Daily Mail, they are planning to have a small, intimate wedding with only their family invited. “There will definitely be a prenup,” she added. “It’s not romantic, but divorce happens.”

The two of them apparently grew close to one another on set, in part because Sean was supporting her through some rough patches in her life. “He was just there for me when I was going through a really hard time,” she said. “We just enjoyed each other’s company, and I fell in love with him.” She also said that they kept their relationship private at first, but ultimately went to their bosses to make sure they approved.

Article continues below advertisement

Ainsley also said that she is splitting her time between New York, where she hosts Fox & Friends, and Palm Beach, where Hannity lives and hosts his show out of his home. "It's not conventional. We live on opposite ends of the East Coast, but when you love someone, you make it work," she said. "I love my time with Sean in Palm Beach. We always do a family brunch after church on Sunday, and then (her daughter) Hayden and I fly back. I love my New York life, too."

Article continues below advertisement

They split their time chiefly because, after threatening to do so for years, Sean announced that he was leaving New York for good in January of this year. "I’ve been threatening now to do this for quite a while, but we are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida," he said on an episode of his show. "I am out. I am done. I’m finished."

"Finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values," he went on. "Like so many Americans, I left New York for good and am now in the state with, let’s see, warmer weather, law and order, better education, more freedom, better quality of life — and guess what? No state income tax."