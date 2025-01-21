Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity Found Love in a Crazy Fox News Place In October 2021, Sean popped into 'Fox & Friends' and revealed that his favorite host was either Steve Doocey or Ainsley. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 21 2025, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The relationship between Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity is a match made in Rupert Murdoch's heaven. Other than their love for each other, the two Fox News correspondents have something else in common. They both got divorced in 2019. Sean and his wife of more than 20 years announced their marriage was kaput via a joint statement released in June 2020. They began that process more than four years before breaking the bad news.

According to Page Six, Ainsley's husband filed for divorce in October 2018 amid rumors of cheating on his part. He denied it, but a source close to the former couple said the indiscretion occurred with a friend of Ainsley's. Regardless of the reason, that freed her up to fall head over heels in love with her co-worker. Let's take a look at Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship timeline.

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity's relationship timeline publicly began in June 2020.

According to People Magazine, Ainsley and Sean might have been seeing each other for a few years before the gossip hit the public in June 2020. It was first reported by Vanity Fair which prompted a response from the secretive duo. "Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone," said Ainsley in a statement. Sean said even less, stating that he does not discuss his personal life in public.

This same source told People that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ainsley rented a home near Sean's and would record from his home studio. They had a flirtatious relationship for years and were frequently spotted acting friendly in public. The subterfuge continued, though eagle-eyed fans of Fox & Friends picked up on a cute slip from Sean in October 2021. He popped into the popular show for their 25th anniversary and revealed that his favorite host was either Steve Doocey or Ainsley.

That wasn't the only time the compliments flowed like wine. While guesting on Ainsley's show Ainsley's Bible Study, the two opened up about their shared religious beliefs. "You know, you’re very good on your show about saying, 'I’m not perfect. I need God. I’ve made a lot of mistakes,'" said Ainsley to Sean. "And I think people love that about you." They have also spent time together outside of work, like when they attended Pete Hegseth's wedding together in August 2019.

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity got engaged in December 2024.

Despite successfully keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple couldn't wait to share the news of their engagement in December 2024. Sean popped the question at a church in Florida, prompting an enthusiastic "Yes" from his beloved.