Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt Faced Many Challenges on Her Journey to Motherhood

Conservative television host and author Ainsley Earhardt is getting ready to walk down the aisle once again! On Christmas Day 2024, the Fox & Friends co-host got engaged to fellow Fox News personality Sean Hannity at their home church in Florida.

As the newly engaged couple celebrates this exciting new chapter in their relationship, some are eager to learn more about Ainsley and her family life. Here's everything you need to know, including details about her young daughter.

Ainsley Earhardt is a proud mom to her daughter, Hayden.

In October 2012, Ainsley Earhardt married her second husband, former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor. The couple would go on to welcome their first and only child together, a daughter named Hayden, on Nov. 6, 2015.

However, Ainsley's journey to motherhood was far from easy. In a poignant 2017 essay for Women's Health, she opened up about her miscarriage and the struggles she and Will faced while trying to conceive. After months of disappointment, they had almost lost hope. But then, after eight long months, Ainsley took a pregnancy test — and this time, it was positive.

The news was a long-awaited joy, but the journey was about to take another heartbreaking turn. During one of their early doctor's visits, the doctor informed Ainsley and Will that the baby appeared smaller than expected for her stage in the pregnancy. As the doctor searched for a heartbeat, the room grew still — there was no heartbeat. About a week later, Ainsley underwent surgery. Though it was a deeply painful experience, she later learned that she and Will had been expecting a girl.

After that loss, the couple took a step back from trying to conceive, allowing themselves time to heal. But in early March 2015, Ainsley decided to take another pregnancy test — this time, casually, with no expectations. To her surprise and relief, it was positive. That November, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Hayden DuBose Proctor.

Reflecting on the experience, Ainsley shared, "We finally had our baby and I became a mother. It was hands-down the best weekend of my life. We fell so in love with her and she was ours. Our families were with us, my best friends surprised me at the hospital, and my healthy child was born in New York City — the place where dreams came true for me."

Ainsley has been candid about her miscarriage.

Over the years, Ainsley Earhardt has been incredibly open about her miscarriage. In 2019, she shared a personal clip on Fox & Friends from her appearance on "I Am Second," where she discussed her journey to motherhood and the emotional ups and downs she faced.

"I get kind of emotional in there because I talked about my miscarriage," Ainsley explained to viewers. "But God blessed me so much after that miscarriage 'cause then I got pregnant with Hayden a few months later, so I wouldn't have Hayden if it weren't for that," she said about the clip.

Ainsley admitted that even now, she still gets emotional when reflecting on the loss, but she finds comfort in the belief that she will one day meet the child she miscarried in heaven. Until then, though, she wants to enjoy life with Hayden and hopes her story can help encourage others to speak about their experiences.