Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Are Engaged, but How Long Have They Been Dating? Their devout faith brought them together, and now they're getting married! By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 27 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aearhardt

Well, folks, it looks like Fox News host Sean Hannity has locked it in with fellow Fox host Ainsley Earhardt. Sean proposed to Ainsley during Christmas week at a church in his home state of Florida, and the couple couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter of their lives together. "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the happy couple told Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

But Sean and Ainsley have actually been together for quite some time, even managing to make a long-distance relationship work. While the engagement news was met with great joy from fans, Fox News viewers, and president-elect Donald Trump, it’s not entirely surprising given their history. So, just how long have Sean and Ainsley been together? Let’s take a closer look at their relationship timeline.

Exploring Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's relationship timeline.

Sean and Ainsley took their relationship public in 2023 after Daily Mail captured photos of them stepping out together officially. The two were spotted at a Waffle House in South Carolina in January 2023 and again in Palm Beach in February, with Ainsley’s then 7-year-old daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

They were also seen together at Oyster Fest in Long Island in the fall of 2023. However, rumors of the two dating date back to at least three to five years before they were photographed together multiple times in 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt seen up close and personal in first photos as a couple https://t.co/9iOt4l5tOb pic.twitter.com/ojkZhNMxMc — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 11, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Though both have been with Fox News for quite some time — Ainsley since 2007 and Sean since 1996, when the network launched — it wasn’t their roles on the show that brought them together. According to Fox News, it was their shared deep faith. After bonding over their faith and placing "God first in their relationship," the couple has been together ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

While the exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, they’ve been friends for years, and that friendship eventually blossomed into a committed relationship.

Given what brought them together, the couple shared with Fox News that the church in Florida was the "perfect place" for Sean to do the whole get-down-on-one-knee gesture. After the engagement, they met with their minister to discuss the next chapter of their lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were both previously married.

Both Ainsley and Sean were previously married before getting engaged, and the good news is that they "still get along well" with their ex-spouses and are very "supportive" of one another, the couple revealed to Fox News. In fact, they are so close with their ex-spouses that they informed them of their intentions to marry before the engagement took place.

Article continues below advertisement

Ainsley has been married twice before Sean, marking this her third marriage. She was first married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009, then married former Clemson Tigers quarterback Will Proctor, and they were together from 2012 to 2019. They share one child, who was with Ainsley in Palm Beach when she was spotted with Sean.