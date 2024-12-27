Fox News Hosts and Partners Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Have a Sizable Age Difference Hannity and Earhardt have reportedly been dating quietly for years. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 27 2024, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aearhardt

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are reportedly engaged. The couple made the announcement to Fox News, which employs them both. They got engaged at a church near Sean's home in Florida after years of quietly dating long-distance.

"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," the couple told Fox News. They added that they had received the support of their children, who "couldn't be happier." Following the news that the two were engaged, many wanted to know how many years separate the two Fox hosts. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What's the age difference between Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt? `

Sean is 62 and Ainsley is 48 in 2024, which means there's a 14-year age gap between them. While that age gap is significant, it's certainly not unprecedented, especially in a relationship between two people who have been adults for decades. Sean shares two children, Patrick and Merri, with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes, who mhe married in 1993 and divorced in 2019.

Ainsley, meanwhile, has a daughter named Hayden with her ex Will Proctor. The two got married in 2012, announced their separation in 2018, and finalized their divorce in 2019. Ainsley and Sean bonded in part over their shared religious beliefs, which is why Sean thought that a church was the "perfect place" to propose. According to Fox's report, the two met with their minister shortly after the proposal.

Sean and Ainsley have been dating secretly for years.

Although the news of their engagement may have been the first time some people were hearing of the relationship, reporting in 2020 suggested that the two had been seeing one another in relative secret for years. According to reporting in People, Sean wanted to keep the relationship private in large part because he has.a general desire to hide facts about his personal life.

🚨BREAKING: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are officially engaged. pic.twitter.com/mtFlN1RHtz — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) December 26, 2024 Source: Twitter/@LoneStarLegendX

"He's very private because he's very famous and he's very controversial," the source said at the time, "but it's been an open secret that they have been seeing each other." "They're together all the time, but in private ... for years, not just months," the source added. The couple denied the reporting at the time, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ainsley hosted her show from Sean's basement, making it pretty clear that they were in a relationship.

In October of 2019, Ainsley said that she was open to finding love again with the right person. "I would love to find love again and I want to demonstrate a loving relationship for Hayden one day," she said. "But I'm not sure when that will be. I know that God will put the right man in my life if that's his will and he'll do it in his time."