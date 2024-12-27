Fox News Host Sean Hannity and Ex-Wife Remain on Good Terms Following Their Divorce Sean Hannity and his ex-wife, Jill Rhodes, got divorced in 2019. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 27 2024, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After five years of dating, conservative TV hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are taking their relationship to the next level! On Christmas Day 2024, the couple got engaged after Hannity proposed to the Fox & Friends co-host at their home church in Florida.

Both Hannity and Earhardt have been married before, and in a statement to Fox News, they shared that they "still get along well" with their ex-spouses and that "everyone is supportive of each other." That said, let's take a closer look at Sean Hannity and his previous marriage.

Sean Hannity and his ex-wife quietly divorced in 2019.

In 1991, while working at WVNN in Huntsville, Ala., Sean Hannity met Jill Rhodes, who was then a political columnist for The Huntsville Times. The two married in 1993 and soon started a family. They welcomed their son, Patrick, in 1998, followed by their daughter, Merri, in 2001.

Both children graduated from Cold Spring Harbor High School in New York. Patrick went on to attend Wake Forest University, where he played tennis. Merri, who was the fourth highest-ranked tennis player in New York State during high school, currently attends the University of Michigan, where she continues to play tennis.

In June 2020, Sean and Jill announced that they had divorced the previous year after more than 20 years of marriage. They also revealed that they had separated amicably several years prior.

"Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children," the couple said in a joint statement at the time, per USA Today. "Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children."

Ainsley Earhardt has been married two times previously.

In April 2005, Ainsley Earhardt married her high school sweetheart, Kevin McKinney, in San Antonio, Texas. However, the couple divorced just four years later, in 2009. She later moved on with former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor, and they married in October 2012. Together, they have a daughter, Hayden.

But in 2019, Will filed for divorce in New York amid claims that he had cheated with one of Ainsley's closest friends several years prior. According to People, there was clear evidence to support these allegations.

Will denied the accusations, telling Page Six, "There is not one ounce of truth to the allegations that I had an affair." He added, "I am disappointed that this private matter has become public. ... I am devastated about this situation and did not envision this for the future of our family."

Despite their past divorces, both Hannity and Earhardt have remained on good terms with their ex-spouses. In fact, Ainsley and Will maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship that "works seamlessly" for the sake of their daughter.