Ainsley Earhardt's Net Worth Isn't Quite as Substantial as Her Fiance's

Two of Fox News's most prominent personalities are reportedly engaged. Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt announced their engagement to Fox News, and following the news, many want to better understand what each of them is worth.

Working in such a prominent way for Fox comes with a pretty solid salary, but Ainsley and Sean's net worths are quite different. Here's what we know about Ainsley's net worth following the news that they are engaged.

What is Ainsley Earhardt's net worth?

Ainsley's net worth is reportedly $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. It stems largely from her salary as a Fox News host. That salary is roughly $2.5 million a year and is certainly enough to make sure that she never has to worry about money. Sean's net worth is much higher, though, and sits at $250 million. This is likely because of his longevity and prominence at Fox News, where he commands one of the highest salaries on the network.

Ainsley Earhardt Fox News Host Net worth: $8 million Ainsley Earhardt is a Fox News host who currently works as one of three hosts on Fox & Friends, the network's morning program. She began working at Fox News in 2007 after working in local TV news and became a co-host on Fox & Friends in 2016. She announced her engagement to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity in 2024. Birthplace: Spartanburg, South Carolina Children: Hayden

Sean and Ainsley have been dating in secret for years.

Following the news that Sean and Ainsley were engaged, many wanted to know more about their relationship. Apparently, the two have been dating for years, and each of them got divorced from their partners in 2019. In their engagement announcement, they said: "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives."

Although they used to both live in New York, Sean recently moved to Florida, and the two have been dating long-distance while Ainsley remains in New York. They both still get along well with their former spouses, at least according to Fox. "Everyone is supportive of each other," they told the outlet. "We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time."

Sean apparently proposed to Ainsley at a church near his home in Florida, and the two met with their minister shortly after they got engaged. For years, the two of them denied that they were in a relationship, but People reported in 2020 that the two had been dating for years and were trying to keep that piece of their life private.