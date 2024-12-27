Sean Hannity’s Kids Were in Full Support of Him Proposing to Ainsley Earhardt The Fox News reporters became engaged on Christmas Day 2024. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 27 2024, 6:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While there are many ways to say "Merry Christmas" and "Happy Holidays," one way to ring in the new year is by gifting the special person with a diamond ring and asking them to spend the rest of their lives together. On Christmas Day 2024, that's exactly how Sean Hannity gave his longtime love, fellow Fox News reporter Ainsley Earhardt, her Christmas wish.

On Dec. 25, Sean proposed to Ainsley after four years of dating. The marriage won't be either of their first, as they will bring in their children from their previous marriages. Here's everything to know about Sean's plus-ones, aka his two kids!

Who are Sean Hannity's kids?

Sean's children were born during his first marriage to journalist Jill Rhodes. After meeting during his time working at WVNN in Huntsville, Ala., they married in 1993. In 1998, the couple welcomed their first child, their son Patrick. In 2001, their daughter, Merri, was born. Sean and Jill raised their children together for nearly two decades before quietly divorcing in 2019. Since then, they've remained cordial while co-parenting their kids, who have become adults.

After graduating from Cold Spring Harbor High School in New York, Merri and Patrick decided to further their educations at individual colleges. Patrick graduated from Wake Forest University in North Carolina in 2021 with a degree in Communication and Media Studies, per his LinkedIn. Since graduating from Wake Forest, he's opted to keep a low profile and doesn't have any public social media accounts.

As for Merri, she currently attends the University of Michigan, where she continues her reign as a successful tennis player.

Sean Hannity's kids will have a new sibling soon — Ainsley Earhardt's daughter, Hayden.

Sean and Ainsley started dating a year after his divorce from his children's mom was finalized. When they started dating, they had to blend their families and likely ensure their kids got along before taking their relationship to the next level. In addition to Sean's two kids, Ainsley has a daughter, Hayden, who was born during her marriage to her second husband, former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor.

Although both Sean and Ainsley's kids have been through getting divorced by other people before, the couple assured Fox News during their engagement announcement that all of their kids fully support their union and "couldn't be happier" for them, which let the couple know they were doing the right thing. They also shared that their exes knew about the engagement before the world did.